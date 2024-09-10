CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Arrow Lake Desktop Processors Rumored For Late October Release, What To Expect

by Zak KillianTuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
hero arrow lake ai generated image
We already know that Intel is absolutely looking to launch its Arrow Lake desktop processors, branded as the Core Ultra 200 series, later this year. But when, exactly? According to a social media post from HKEPC, the launch will occur on October 24th. HKEPC is a Hong Kong-based tech blog with a long history of breaking stories, so we're inclined to believe it, especially considering the number of leaks we're seeing.

hkepc arrow lake leak

HKEPC presents this news as a "delay," although there is some debate as to whether a product that was never actually announced can really be "delayed." Still, some sources claim that Intel originally intended to launch the parts earlier, on October 10th or thereabouts. Either way, we expect that Intel's new CPUs will likely be announced with a short lead time before their retail availability.

What's to get excited about with Arrow Lake? How about Intel CPUs that don't overvolt and degrade themselves? That's a solid start. Jokes aside, though, "ARL-S" is looking to be an impressive step forward in terms of IPC. It's going to utilize Lion Cove P-cores and Skymont E-cores, which should give it both excellent single-threaded responsiveness as well as stellar multi-threaded grunt.

skymont architecture vs raptor cove
Intel says that ARL's Skymont E-cores are faster than Raptor Cove P-cores.

The same combination of core architectures is found in the company's just-launched Core Ultra 200V processors, code-named "Lunar Lake." We haven't done benchmarks on one of those machines yet, but based on Intel's numbers they look extremely speedy. Arrow Lake-S will only be faster, both due to increased desktop power limits and a reduced focus on efficiency in favor of pure performance throughout the design.

For the initial launch, you can expect that Intel will do as it has done for the past several launches and focus on the enthusiast-tier overclockable "K" processors first. We'll likely see the launch of the "non-K" 65W models around CES time, so if you're not interested in a chip that needs a significant extra expenditure in cooling to use, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), CPUs, arrow lake
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment