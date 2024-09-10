Intel Arrow Lake Desktop Processors Rumored For Late October Release, What To Expect
HKEPC presents this news as a "delay," although there is some debate as to whether a product that was never actually announced can really be "delayed." Still, some sources claim that Intel originally intended to launch the parts earlier, on October 10th or thereabouts. Either way, we expect that Intel's new CPUs will likely be announced with a short lead time before their retail availability.
What's to get excited about with Arrow Lake? How about Intel CPUs that don't overvolt and degrade themselves? That's a solid start. Jokes aside, though, "ARL-S" is looking to be an impressive step forward in terms of IPC. It's going to utilize Lion Cove P-cores and Skymont E-cores, which should give it both excellent single-threaded responsiveness as well as stellar multi-threaded grunt.
The same combination of core architectures is found in the company's just-launched Core Ultra 200V processors, code-named "Lunar Lake." We haven't done benchmarks on one of those machines yet, but based on Intel's numbers they look extremely speedy. Arrow Lake-S will only be faster, both due to increased desktop power limits and a reduced focus on efficiency in favor of pure performance throughout the design.
For the initial launch, you can expect that Intel will do as it has done for the past several launches and focus on the enthusiast-tier overclockable "K" processors first. We'll likely see the launch of the "non-K" 65W models around CES time, so if you're not interested in a chip that needs a significant extra expenditure in cooling to use, you'll have to wait a bit longer.