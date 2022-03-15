Intel Arc GPU Launch Date For Laptops Set With The Community's Top 3 Questions Answered







Intel announced earlier this year that its mobile Arc GPUs would be launched in Q1, and it seems it will be using almost every day of the quarter to do so. The tech company announced yesterday that it will be hosting a launch event called A New Stage of the Game on March 30th, and will be giving a first look at its new discrete graphics for laptops.





"We are excited to begin launching our mobile family of Intel Arc A-series GPUs on March 30th and showcasing key technologies," Lisa Pearce, vice president and general manager for the Visual Compute Group for Intel, said in a blog post.





Pearce also indicated that Intel wants to engage directly with the tech community, gamers and creators in regard to its Intel Arc GPUs. She indicated that the company wants to keep its community updated on upcoming hardware and software releases through regular postings. To kick off that initiative, Pearce tackled what she considered to be the top three questions Intel has been asked since its CES press conference in January.





