Intel Arc GPU Driver Delivers Another Big Round Of FPS Increases Up To 174%





Intel's GPU driver team has made a habit out of delivering massive performance increases on a surprisingly frequent basis. The latest round comes by way of the latest Intel Arc beta driver, version 31.0.101.5379, which brings big gains of up to 174% for Arc A-series graphics cards, and up to 117% for Core Ultra CPUs with integrated Arc graphics.





This has become somewhat of a norm , in large part because Arc represents a still-new foray into discrete graphics territory for Intel, which it hasn't done the days of Larrabee. By the very nature of entering into a new space, Intel started off behind the 8-ball, whereas NVIDIA and AMD have been cranking out discrete GPU architectures for years.





That mainly applies to older titles, and that's where the bulk of the monstrous performance gains come from. Intel has been able to make strides in each new driver release, whereas initially the focus needed to be on the newest titles.













What that boils down to for the latest driver update is the following for Arc A-series GPUs...