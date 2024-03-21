Intel Arc GPU Driver Delivers Another Big Round Of FPS Increases Up To 174%
Intel's GPU driver team has made a habit out of delivering massive performance increases on a surprisingly frequent basis. The latest round comes by way of the latest Intel Arc beta driver, version 31.0.101.5379, which brings big gains of up to 174% for Arc A-series graphics cards, and up to 117% for Core Ultra CPUs with integrated Arc graphics.
This has become somewhat of a norm, in large part because Arc represents a still-new foray into discrete graphics territory for Intel, which it hasn't done the days of Larrabee. By the very nature of entering into a new space, Intel started off behind the 8-ball, whereas NVIDIA and AMD have been cranking out discrete GPU architectures for years.
That mainly applies to older titles, and that's where the bulk of the monstrous performance gains come from. Intel has been able to make strides in each new driver release, whereas initially the focus needed to be on the newest titles.
What that boils down to for the latest driver update is the following for Arc A-series GPUs...
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (DX11):
--Up to 35% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings
- Conqueror’s Blade (DX11):
--Up to 54% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Highest settings
- Detroit: Become Human (Vulkan) :
--Up to 137% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
--Up to 172% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ultra settings
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (DX12):
--Up to 36% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings and Progressive Rendering Mode
--Up to 31% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings and Progressive Rendering Mode
- Fortnite (DX12):
--Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings
--Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Epic settings
- God of War (DX11):
--Up to 36% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (DX11):
--Up to 174% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Horizon Forbidden West (DX12):
--Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings
- Sons of the Forest (DX11):
--Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
--Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings
And for Core Ultra processors with integrated Arc graphics, Intel's claimed performance gains are as follows...
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (DX11):
--Up to 117% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
- Conqueror’s Blade (DX11):
--Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (DX12):
--Up to 18% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Low settings and Progressive Rendering Mode
- Fortnite (DX12):
--Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
- God of War (DX11):
--Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Original settings
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (DX11):
--Up to 29% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Standard settings
- Sons of the Forest (DX11):
--Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Low settings
In addition to supercharging a bunch of older games, the latest Arc driver introduces 'Game On' support on A-series GPUs for Diablo IV's ray tracing update, Dragon's Dogma 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and The Legend of the Condor Heroes.