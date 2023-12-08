Intel Arc GPU Driver Hauls Another Round Of Big Performance Gains Up To 34%







Intel deserves some kudos for maintaining a regular driver update schedule for its Arc GPU family. Even more impressive, though, is the effort its driver team has put into delivering chunky performance gains, with the biggest to date being a massive 750% improvement in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Intel's newest Arc GPU driver doesn't ascend into triple-digit percentage territory, but it does boost performance in games by up to 34%, according to the release notes. It's also labeled as a 'Game On' driver for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which means it's optimized for the new game (similar to how NVIDIA release 'Game Ready' driver updates).





It's getting to the point where we almost expect to see eye-popping gains with each new Arc GPU driver release. Naturally that can't and wont be the case forever, but as Intel picks and chooses which older games to optimize for, as well as making general DirectX 11 and 12 improvements, we'll continue to see impressive performance claims.





The latest batch of optimizations comes by way of the 31.0.101.5074 beta (read: non-WHQL) release. Don't be too put off by the beta designation, though, Here's how Intel explains the difference between WHQL and non-WHQL drivers.





"Drivers labeled as WHQL Certified have been thoroughly tested by Intel, have passed Windows Hardware Lab Kit testing on various platforms and configurations, and are signed by Microsoft as compatible with Windows* operating systems," Intel states.







"Drivers that do not have WHQL Certification are also thoroughly tested by Intel, are of the same functional quality as WHQL Certified drivers, and are signed by Microsoft. The key difference is that Non-WHQL drivers have not completed the full Windows Hardware Lab Kit testing prior to release. This is known as an attest-signed driver," Intel continues.





For those who decide to install the 101.5074 beta driver, they can expect the biggest gain in Train Sim World 3 (DX11), with Intel claiming up to 34% faster frames per second on average when playing at 1080p at Ultra settings. After that, the next biggest uplift is up to a 31% FPS increase in Dying LIght 2 Stay Human (DX11) at 1080p with High settings.





Here are the other metrics provided in the release notes...







