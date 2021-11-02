Join Us For An Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen Core Livestream With Marcus Kennedy





Heads up we're going to have a special guest from Intel join us on Wednesday for a lively discussion on the chip maker's latest processor launch, Alder Lake . Marcus Kennedy, General Manager for Gaming and the Client Computing Group, will hop on our livestream to discuss the architecture and answer our questions, and yours too if you join us!





November 11 (Wednesday) at 5:30pm ET (2:30pm PT). If you can't be there on time for whatever reason, you can catch replay at leisure. However, if you do make it, note that we monitor the chat section and can pass along any interesting questions you might have. Tell your boss you won't be working late tomorrow, because you have plans. Our Alder Lake livestream gets underway on. If you can't be there on time for whatever reason, you can catch replay at leisure. However, if you do make it, note that we monitor the chat section and can pass along any interesting questions you might have.









Alder Lake is a major revamp of Intel's architecture, with a hybrid design combining high performance Golden Cove and power efficient Gracemont cores in the same package. It also embraces the newest technologies, like PCI Express 5.0 and DDR5, and introduces a Thread Director featured that was first talked about during Intel's Architecture Day 2021 event earlier this year.





There's lots to talk about, and we hope you join us!

