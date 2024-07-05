Intel 800 Series Chipset Leak Reveals A Key Caveat For Overclocking Arrow Lake CPUs









The chart shows the specifications of each 800 series chipset supposedly coming along with Intel's Arrow Lake processors. Well, more accurately, most of them are coming along after Intel's Arrow Lake processors. We were briefed on Z890 at Computex, but Intel didn't say a peep about the other chipsets, suggesting to us that the company will once again be launching its high-end "K" series CPUs along with the Z-series chipsets, and then the rest of the CPUs and chipsets will come along later, possibly at CES.





Interestingly, it seems like this generation will spur a shake-up in Intel's chipset strategy. Gone is the "Hx70" SKU, its place taken by the business-oriented Q870 platform that offers a half-step between the value-oriented B860 and top-of-the-line Z890 . The W880 workstation SKU is listed here too, offering everything Z890 does besides overclocking plus ECC memory and out-of-band management features.





The key takeaways here for enthusiasts are basically this: if you want to build an Arrow Lake gaming rig, there's little reason to consider Z890 over B860 once both are out. However, overclockers and those with abundant PCIe storage (like me) will need to pony up for the Z890 chipset to have our cake (performance) and eat it too, as the Q870 line does not even support XMP memory overclocking.







