Intel's 65W And 35W Arrow Lake CPU Specs Leak For Lower Power Builds

If you have not done so already, we highly recommended checking out our recent chat
with Intel's VP and GM, Client AI & Technical Marketing, Robert Hallock, who dished some interesting details about Arrow Lake. One of the interesting nuggets to come from our chat is confirmation that lower power Core Ultra 200S desktop processors (Arrow Lake) are inbound. While Hallock didn't reveal any specifics, a new leak may shed some light on what to expect.
For the initial Arrow Lake launch, Intel focused its attention on its top SKUs, two of which—Core Ultra 9 285K and Core Ultra 5 245K—we put through the wringer
in a formal review. There are three other models that comprise the launch, including the Core Ultra 7 265K, Core Ultra 265KF, and Core Ultra 5 245KF. All five sport 125W TDPs, while the Core Ultra 7 models feature a maximum turbo power of 250W (and 159W for the Core Ultra 5 chips.
During our chat with Hallock, the question was raised whether Intel planned on fleshing out Arrow Lake with additional SKUs, and specifically if lower power models are on the horizon. Hallock's response was a simple, "Yes," and we left it that.
In the days since, prominent leaker @momomo_us on X/Twitter posted a list of purportedly upcoming Core Ultra 200S additions, comprising both 65W and 35W models. The leaker also shared some basic specification. Here's what we're looking at...
- Core Ultra 9 285T: 24 cores, 36MB cache, up to 1.4GHz, 35W
- Core Ultra 9 285: 24 cores, 36MB cache, up to 2.5GHz, 65W
- Core Ultra 7 265T: 20 cores, 30MB cache, up to 1.5GHz, 35W
- Core Ultra 7 265F: 20 cores, 30MB cache, up to 2.4GHz, 65W
- Core Ultra 7 265: 20 cores, 30MB cache, up to 2.4GHz, 65W
- Core Ultra 5 225F: 10 cores, 20MB cache, up to 3.3GHz, 65W
- Core Ultra 5 225: 10 cores, 20MB cache, up to 3.3GHz, 65W
If accurate, then Intel is prepping over half a dozen additions to its Arrow Lake lineup, with between 10 and 24 total cores and with clock speeds of up to 3.3GHz, depending on the model. Compared to the 125W counterparts, the 65W and 35W models all feature slower clocks, with Intel trading raw speed for a lower power envelope.
It's not clear when we'll see these new models or how much they will cost. Related, Hallock revealed to us that Arrow Lake did not perform in the wild (by reviewers) to the extent that Intel expected, and says fixes for major performance gains
are on the way.
"I can't go into all the details yet, but we identified a series of multifactor issues at the OS level, at the BIOS level, and I will say that the performance we saw in reviews is not what we expected and not what we intended. The launch just didn't go as planned. That has been a humbling lesson for all of us, inspiring a fairly large response internally to get to the bottom of what happened and to fix it," Hallock said.
It's possible that Intel will hold off on launching new SKUs until those patches are in place.