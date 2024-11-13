Intel's 65W And 35W Arrow Lake CPU Specs Leak For Lower Power Builds





If you have not done so already, we highly recommended checking out our recent chat with Intel's VP and GM, Client AI & Technical Marketing, Robert Hallock, who dished some interesting details about Arrow Lake. One of the interesting nuggets to come from our chat is confirmation that lower power Core Ultra 200S desktop processors (Arrow Lake) are inbound. While Hallock didn't reveal any specifics, a new leak may shed some light on what to expect.









For the initial Arrow Lake launch, Intel focused its attention on its top SKUs, two of which—Core Ultra 9 285K and Core Ultra 5 245K—we put through the wringer in a formal review. There are three other models that comprise the launch, including the Core Ultra 7 265K, Core Ultra 265KF, and Core Ultra 5 245KF. All five sport 125W TDPs, while the Core Ultra 7 models feature a maximum turbo power of 250W (and 159W for the Core Ultra 5 chips.









During our chat with Hallock, the question was raised whether Intel planned on fleshing out Arrow Lake with additional SKUs, and specifically if lower power models are on the horizon. Hallock's response was a simple, "Yes," and we left it that.









In the days since, prominent leaker @momomo_us on X/Twitter posted a list of purportedly upcoming Core Ultra 200S additions, comprising both 65W and 35W models. The leaker also shared some basic specification. Here's what we're looking at...