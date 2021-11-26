Intel 4th Gen Arc Druid GPU Could Arrive Sooner Than You Think If All Goes To Plan









The Alchemist version of Intel's new GPU family is scheduled to release in Q1 of 2022 for the mobile market and in Q2 for desktops. Although this has not been confirmed by Intel as of yet, and could change. Even so, a release of the Druid in 2025 would be a fairly enthusiastic goal. Competitors have been releasing next-gen cards about every two years, and for Intel to place Druid in the hands of consumers by 2025 would mean it will have to put out a new card every year.





This could very well be the case...maybe. While Intel has been in the game of PC hardware since pretty much the beginning, it will more than likely be playing catch-up for a bit with its more established competitors in the discrete graphics card market.