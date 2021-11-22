Intel Arc Alchemist Loses To RTX 2060 In Leaked Benchmark, Should We Be Concerned?

As we wait for Intel to introduce its first modern discrete desktop graphics cards, the leaks and questions are starting to pile up. For example, will Arc Alchemist in flagship form give AMD and NVIDIA a run for their money in the high-end GPU space? What will inventories look like, and what price points are we looking at? We won't have concrete answers until next year, which is in part what makes benchmark leaks so interesting in the meantime. Even ones that land with a whimper.





Such is the case with a series of leaks that popped up over at Geekbench. An apparent test platform wielding what purports to be an Arc Alchemist GPU with 512 execution units posted some rather lethargic scores, compared to its presumed positioning among the competition. But the low scores come with some potentially important caveats.







Click to Enlarge (Source: Geekbench)







According to the database entries, the test platform also sports an older Intel Core i5-9600K processor based on Coffee Lake and 16GB of DDR4 memory. But the GPU specs are of more interest here. All four database entries are from the same platform, and they identify the "Intel Xe Graphics" as having 512 EUs, which is the top configuration for Arc Alchemist.





They also highlight 12.7GB of memory, though that's probably an incorrect reading (it's believed Arc Alchemist will feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory). As to the OpenCL scores, well, here are the four benchmark runs...