Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs Lap Preorder Circuit Starting At $320





It took a few days following Intel's Alder Lake announcement , but there are now a handful of places where you can preorder a 12th Gen Core processor, if that's what you want to do. We always recommend waiting for reviews, but hey, if you want to get a jump and/or take a leap of faith that Alder Lake will bring the boom, you certainly can.





The big deal with Alder Lake is that it marks a wholesale shift to a hybrid architecture, something Intel flirted with when it launched Lakefield. Alder Lake is markedly different, though, and comes with some big performance claims. At the outset, Intel has launched half a dozen SKUs. which really breaks down to three models with ("K") or without ("KF") integrated Xe graphics.





A few of them can be found on Amazon for preorder...