Instagram Goes Gunning For TikTok Creators With Its Own CapCut Rival

by Alan VelascoWednesday, April 23, 2025, 02:54 PM EDT
meta edits video editing app hero
TikTok is the envy of every social media company. Its success has led to heavyweights in the space to borrow heavily from TikTok’s design and features in hopes of stealing away users. Meta’s latest attempt is a video editing app aimed at creators, which will compete directly with TikTok’s CapCut.

The new app, dubbed Edits, will enable content creators to do their work directly on mobile devices. It appears to be a solid initial debut, as Edits boasts the ability to capture up to 10 minutes of footage, provides a timeline that includes clip-level editing, and auto-enhance features, alongside green screen and transition effects. Additionally, users will have access to analytics data that will help them know what’s working and what isn’t when it comes to their content’s reach.

meta edits video editing app body

Meta is also signaling that it’s committed to improving Edits with future updates. The company says users can expect the addition of keyframes to allow granular adjustments to content, AI integrations for adding effects, tools to enable collaboration with other creators, and a smorgasbord of filters, fonts and music options. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t provided any timing information as to when these features will begin to roll out.

All of this work might be for nothing, though. Meta is currently in court attempting to fight off an anti-trust lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This case could potentially lead to Meta having to sell off both Instagram and Whatsapp.

Time will tell if Meta’s app will actually be able to sway creators to switch to its platform. At the very least the company will be ready to absorb these users if TikTok’s lingering ban ever comes to fruition. Of course, that's assuming Meta still exists in its current form after its legal clash with the FTC.
Tags:  instagram, social-media, tiktok, meta, (nasdaq:meta), video-editing
