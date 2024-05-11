Sole Indie Developer Hit Animal Well Is Being Proclaimed A Top Game Of 2024









When video game satirist videogamedunkey announced that he was opening a game publishing house, most people were understandably skeptical. Was this another bit? Was he really calling his nascent publisher "BIGMODE"? What kind of games would he publish? It turns out that yes, BIGMODE was in fact for real, and its first game is a fantastic indie title called Animal Well.

If you're into puzzle-platformers like Ori and the Blind Forest , or "Metroidvania" titles at all, you might as well just stop reading this and go buy Animal Well now. Its 10% off "new game" sale runs until May 23rd, and while the title is quite short—your author finished a first playthrough in about three hours—it's worth every penny.





Animal Well is absolutely beautiful in motion.



Likewise, the soundscape of the game is lush and rich with a mix of natural sounds (splashing water, flipping grass, and so on) and retro game sound effects. Considering that Animal Well was entirely developed by a single person, it's a fantastic achievement and well worth a play for fans of the genre. Do be advised that it leans heavily on the "puzzle" part of "puzzle platformer," though; there's little in the way of combat or progression here. If you enjoy games like Fez or Knytt Underground, you'll be right at home in Animal Well.





There are some significant horror elements in parts of the game, too.