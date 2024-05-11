CATEGORIES
home News

Sole Indie Developer Hit Animal Well Is Being Proclaimed A Top Game Of 2024

by Zak KillianSaturday, May 11, 2024, 02:00 PM EDT
hero animal well upscaled

When video game satirist videogamedunkey announced that he was opening a game publishing house, most people were understandably skeptical. Was this another bit? Was he really calling his nascent publisher "BIGMODE"? What kind of games would he publish? It turns out that yes, BIGMODE was in fact for real, and its first game is a fantastic indie title called Animal Well.

If you're into puzzle-platformers like Ori and the Blind Forest, or "Metroidvania" titles at all, you might as well just stop reading this and go buy Animal Well now. Its 10% off "new game" sale runs until May 23rd, and while the title is quite short—your author finished a first playthrough in about three hours—it's worth every penny.

animal well flamingos
Animal Well is absolutely beautiful in motion.

Animal Well has a visually-distinctive retro aesthetic that may not appeal to everyone, but if you're on the fence, go watch the video on the Steam store page. The game looks very different in motion in a way that screenshots don't really capture easily. There's a lot going on visually, from particle and lighting effects to surprisingly realistic reflections and constant background animation.

Likewise, the soundscape of the game is lush and rich with a mix of natural sounds (splashing water, flipping grass, and so on) and retro game sound effects. Considering that Animal Well was entirely developed by a single person, it's a fantastic achievement and well worth a play for fans of the genre. Do be advised that it leans heavily on the "puzzle" part of "puzzle platformer," though; there's little in the way of combat or progression here. If you enjoy games like Fez or Knytt Underground, you'll be right at home in Animal Well.

animal well horror
There are some significant horror elements in parts of the game, too.

Bloomberg talked to the game's developer, who noted that Animal Well is absolutely overflowing with incredibly deep secrets. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier says he has put "dozens of hours" into finding them already, including collaborating with other game critics on the search. For his part, the developer Billy Basso says that he'd be happy if "a single person found one or two of them on their own," but that the game has secrets "so unreasonable" that he expects some will never be found.

Strictly speaking, this is BIGMODE's first release; the publisher is also working to have horrendously underrated Steam indie shooter Star of Providence brought to the Nintendo Switch. You might know that game already under its previous title, Monolith: After the End. If Animal Well's blend of atmospheric exploration and adventure-game puzzle-solving isn't your taste, check out Star of Providence instead. It could use the attention.
Tags:  Gaming, animal well, bigmode
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment