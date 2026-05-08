iFixit Crowns Fairbuds XL the 'Repairable King' in New Wireless Headphone Rankings





The folks at iFixit have now started scoring wireless headphones for repairability, and its first big winner is a pair built by none of the major brands. In a teardown of 14 popular models, the Fairphone Fairbuds XL took home a perfect 10/10, while most mainstream rivals landed far lower for the usual sins, such as glue, solder, buried batteries, and parts that seem designed to discourage a second life.





Sony's WH-1000XM6 scored pretty well (Credit: iFixit)



iFixit's new ranking matters because headphones are one of those things that people buy to use and forget about until a cushion tears, a battery fades, or a charging port gives up.





Currently, Fairphone lists replacement drivers for both generations at $120, a replacement battery for $23.50, and ear cushions at $18, while headband and cover parts run roughly $18-25—all very reasonably priced.





The AirPods Max, however... (Credit: iFixit)



The contrast with the rest of the field is stark. iFixit says the next best, Sony’s WH-1000XM6 , scored 6/10 thanks to a modular daughterboard for the charge port and a battery housed in a screwed-down shell (a real improvement over older designs), while Apple’s AirPods Max 2 landed at 4/10. Less premium models such as the Beats Solo 4 and Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 scraped by with just 2/10 scores. The pattern behind those low scores is familiar: soldered batteries, soldered ports, and too much glue in the wrong places.





We're happy to see this new scorecard as it reframes headphone shopping around longevity, not just usual criteria like sound or battery life. A pair that costs more up front can still be cheaper over time if the battery, cushions, or drivers can be replaced without a fight. What's also good to see is that a repairable king already exists, which will become the benchmark for other brands to mimic.

The Fairphone Fairbuds XL is available for $229.99 at Amazon

.

Main photo credit: Fairphone