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iFixit Crowns Fairbuds XL the 'Repairable King' in New Wireless Headphone Rankings

by Aaron LeongFriday, May 08, 2026, 09:55 AM EDT
hero fairbuds xl
The folks at iFixit have now started scoring wireless headphones for repairability, and its first big winner is a pair built by none of the major brands. In a  teardown of 14 popular models, the Fairphone Fairbuds XL took home a perfect 10/10, while most mainstream rivals landed far lower for the usual sins, such as glue, solder, buried batteries, and parts that seem designed to discourage a second life. 

sony xm6 ifixit
Sony's WH-1000XM6 scored pretty well (Credit: iFixit)

iFixit's new ranking matters because headphones are one of those things that people buy to use and forget about until a cushion tears, a battery fades, or a charging port gives up.

Almost not surprisingly, Fairphone’s Fairbuds XL Gen 2 earned the top score because nearly every common repair path is built into the product from the start. The ear cushions come off easily, the battery is user-replaceable, the headband is modular, the drivers can be swapped, and Fairphone sells parts and publishes support material to match the hardware. In the spirit of right-to-repair, Fairphone even sells an updated fabric cover and new drivers that owners of the original model can upgrade to.

Currently, Fairphone lists replacement drivers for both generations at $120, a replacement battery for $23.50, and ear cushions at $18, while headband and cover parts run roughly $18-25—all very reasonably priced.

airpods max earcups glued
The AirPods Max, however... (Credit: iFixit)

The contrast with the rest of the field is stark. iFixit says the next best, Sony’s WH-1000XM6, scored 6/10 thanks to a modular daughterboard for the charge port and a battery housed in a screwed-down shell (a real improvement over older designs), while Apple’s AirPods Max 2 landed at 4/10. Less premium models such as the Beats Solo 4 and Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 scraped by with just 2/10 scores. The pattern behind those low scores is familiar: soldered batteries, soldered ports, and too much glue in the wrong places. 

We're happy to see this new scorecard as it reframes headphone shopping around longevity, not just usual criteria like sound or battery life. A pair that costs more up front can still be cheaper over time if the battery, cushions, or drivers can be replaced without a fight. What's also good to see is that a repairable king already exists, which will become the benchmark for other brands to mimic.

The Fairphone Fairbuds XL is available for $229.99 at Amazon

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Main photo credit: Fairphone
Tags:  headphones, Audio, repair, iFixIt
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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