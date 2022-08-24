HyperX Armada Gaming Monitor Lineup Boasts Impressive Specs And Slick Mounting Arm









The new Armada product line is launching today with two different monitors. The smaller of the two monitors, the Armada 25, features a 24.5” 1920x1080 IPS display. The monitor supports NVIDIA’s variable refresh rate standard, G-SYNC, with a refresh rate range that stretches from 48Hz to a whopping 240Hz. The Armada 25 pairs this impressive refresh rate with a 1ms response time. The panel also has a sRGB 99% color gamut, an 8-bit color depth, and a max brightness of 400 nits. HyperX, originally Kingston’s gaming division, cut its teeth producing high speed memory modules meant for gaming PCs. However, the company eventually expanded into the wider gaming peripheral market, making headsets , mice, keyboards, and more. After being acquired by HP in 2021, HyperX is now delving into the gaming monitor space for the first time with its Armada lineup.The new Armada product line is launching today with two different monitors. The smaller of the two monitors, the Armada 25, features a 24.5” 1920x1080 IPS display. The monitor supports NVIDIA’s variable refresh rate standard, G-SYNC, with a refresh rate range that stretches from 48Hz to a whopping 240Hz. The Armada 25 pairs this impressive refresh rate with a 1ms response time. The panel also has a sRGB 99% color gamut, an 8-bit color depth, and a max brightness of 400 nits.













The Armada 27, HyperX’s other new gaming monitor, offers a 27” 2560x1440 IPS display with VESA Display HDR 400. Thanks to its HDR capability, this display reaches the wider DCI P3 color gamut. Like the Armada 25, the Armada 27 supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, but the larger monitor’s variable refresh rate isn’t quite as high, starting at 48Hz and peaking at 165Hz. A 165Hz maximum refresh rate and 1ms response time still make for a formidable gaming monitor, particularly with the addition of HDR. The Armada 27 also has the the same 400 nit maximum brightness and 8-bit color depth as the Armada 25.













Both of these monitors ship with an adjustable mounting arm featuring a quick-release system specific to HyperX monitors. The mounting arms can also hold up non-HyperX monitors using the standard VESA mounting plate. The base stand can support up to four mounting arms, which HyperX will sell separately as addons.



HyperX expects its full Armada product line to be available for purchase in September. However, the press release notes that supply chain disruptions brought on by COVID-19 could cause product availability and shipping delays. As for pricing, the Armada 25 will be available for $449.99, and the Armada 27 will bear a price tag of $499.99. Those interested in the Armada mounting arm will be able to pick it up separately for $109.99, with additional arms costing $79.99.

