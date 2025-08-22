Huge Sale On Samsung Gaming Monitors Deals Savings Up To 50% Off





Imagine paying full price for a gaming monitor in this economy. Pffft, screw that nonsense! Unless there's a cutting-edge display that just came out and you absolutely must own it, there's rarely ever a need to pay the full MSRP. That's especially true right now because Woot, which is owned by Amazon, is hosting a big sale on a wide assortment of Samsung displays.





32-inch Samsung Odyssey G730B shown above—it's on sale for $399.99 at Woot (50% off). That's the lowest price we've seen for this display in several months, as it's been holding steady for at least $699.99 on Amazon (now at the full $799.99 MSRP by way of a marketplace seller), and it's also below its all-time low price of $484 from last year's Black Friday sale. One of the biggest discounts applies to theshown above—it's on sale for. That's the lowest price we've seen for this display in several months, as it's been holding steady for at least $699.99 on Amazon (now at the full $799.99 MSRP by way of a marketplace seller), and it's also below its all-time low price of $484 from last year's Black Friday sale.





The G70B is built around a 4K (3840x2160) IPS panel with a respectable 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot, so it's basically GPU agnostic.





Other features include DisplayHDR 400 certification, an integrated Game Bar, and an ergonomic stand that tilts, swivels, and pivots 90 degrees.













Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95SD) that's on sale for $1,069.99 at Woot (44% off MSRP). It's still not cheap, but it's a big savings over the list price, and it's like getting two monitors in one because of its super ultrawide configuration. If you're looking for a massive display and want to step into QD-OLED territory, then check out the expansive 49-inchthat's on sale for. It's still not cheap, but it's a big savings over the list price, and it's like getting two monitors in one because of its super ultrawide configuration.





Built around a curved (1800r), glare-free quantum dot OLED panel, the G95SD serves up a 5120x1440 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio) with a fast 240Hz refresh rate. So you get the vibrant and accurate picture quality of QD-OLED in a speedy package. And like the Odyssey monitor above, this one is a FreeSync Premium Pro display with G-SYNC compatibility.





About the only gripe (outside of the hefty investment required) is that Samsung stubbornly refuses to embrace Dolby Vision, though you do get HDR10+ support.





Here are a few more Odyssey display deals...







