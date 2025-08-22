CATEGORIES
home News

Huge Sale On Samsung Gaming Monitors Deals Savings Up To 50% Off

by Paul LillyFriday, August 22, 2025, 10:45 AM EDT
Samsung Odyssey G70B gaming monitor on a black background.
Imagine paying full price for a gaming monitor in this economy. Pffft, screw that nonsense! Unless there's a cutting-edge display that just came out and you absolutely must own it, there's rarely ever a need to pay the full MSRP. That's especially true right now because Woot, which is owned by Amazon, is hosting a big sale on a wide assortment of Samsung displays.

One of the biggest discounts applies to the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G730B shown above—it's on sale for $399.99 at Woot (50% off). That's the lowest price we've seen for this display in several months, as it's been holding steady for at least $699.99 on Amazon (now at the full $799.99 MSRP by way of a marketplace seller), and it's also below its all-time low price of $484 from last year's Black Friday sale.

The G70B is built around a 4K (3840x2160) IPS panel with a respectable 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot, so it's basically GPU agnostic.

Other features include DisplayHDR 400 certification, an integrated Game Bar, and an ergonomic stand that tilts, swivels, and pivots 90 degrees.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (front and back renders) on a black patterned background.

If you're looking for a massive display and want to step into QD-OLED territory, then check out the expansive 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95SD) that's on sale for $1,069.99 at Woot (44% off MSRP). It's still not cheap, but it's a big savings over the list price, and it's like getting two monitors in one because of its super ultrawide configuration.

Built around a curved (1800r), glare-free quantum dot OLED panel, the G95SD serves up a 5120x1440 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio) with a fast 240Hz refresh rate. So you get the vibrant and accurate picture quality of QD-OLED in a speedy package. And like the Odyssey monitor above, this one is a FreeSync Premium Pro display with G-SYNC compatibility.

About the only gripe (outside of the hefty investment required) is that Samsung stubbornly refuses to embrace Dolby Vision, though you do get HDR10+ support.

Here are a few more Odyssey display deals...

Samsung Odyssey G8 monitor (render).
Those last three round out what's still in stock in Woot's sale as far as new models. If you're willing to snag a factory reconditioned model, however, there are a ton of additional displays on sale, priced as low as $94.99. Just hit up the main Samsung monitor deals page and scroll down.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, Monitors
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment