Huge Discounts On LG OLED And Nanocell TVs Bring Great Vivid Game Day Deals
Another Sunday means another set of deals, and as we are in the last weekend of October those early Black Friday deals keep rolling in. This time we have some brilliant TV options for you. These are especially great for your game-day viewing!
The 65" LG OLED C1 4K Smart TV is a dream of a TV with an amazing display. The OLED panel provides over 8 million pixels to provide a crisp view of the action. It also comes with support for AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digita), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, and apt-x audio codecs, meaning just about any audio output you can think of, this product has it. This TV comes at a massive discount that takes $1,003 off of it's normal $2,499.99 price tag. That 40% discount makes it only $1,496, a great price for a massive and beautiful TV.
Next, sticking to LG panels, and 65" we have LG's more budget-friendly 65" LG NanoCell 75 Series TV. This comes in at a nice $649.99, that discount is 24% off of the usual $849.99, saving you $200. Of course, as its name states it houses a 4K NanoCell display, providing natural, lifelike picture and a billion rich colors. It also supports Active HDR for amazing lighting and runs at a 60Hz framerate, which is great for most gaming.
We do want to provide options too, as such, we figure this reasonably priced Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K is worth a look. This display supports Dolby Vision HDR, is a Google TV with Google Assistant, and it can reproduce over a billion rich colors. It also runs at about 60Hz, which makes it quite capable for gaming, like its LG cousins above. It's only $698, 30% off which saves you $301.99 off the normal retail of $999.99.
There are, as always more deals to be had. They are listed below and we highly recommend you check them all out!