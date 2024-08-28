Hubble Snaps Stunning Image Of UV Star Cluster Unleashing A Torrent Of Radiation





The star cluster, also known as NGC 346, is located within the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), one of the Milky Way’s closest neighbors. Hubble’s unique ability to capture ultraviolet light enabled it to snap an image of the star cluster, whose hot stars are unleashing “a torrent of radiation and energetic outflows.”





According to NASA, the radiation and outflows erode the denser portions of gas and dust in the surrounding nebula, N66, allowing for dozens of hot, blue, and high-mass stars to shine within NGC 346. Astronomers are of the belief that the cluster contains more than half of the known high-mass stars in the whole SMC.



