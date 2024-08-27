NASA’s Webb Telescope Solves Riddle Of Galaxies Being So Big They Break The Universe





One question Webb brought up was it appeared some galaxies had grown so massive, so quickly, that simulations could not account for them. Some researchers suggested this meant something was wrong with the theory that explains what the universe is made of and how it has evolved since the big bang. But a new study led by University of Texas at Austin graduate student Katherine Chworowsky suggests some of those early galaxies are not as big as they first appeared, and black holes could be the reason.





"We are still seeing more galaxies than predicted, although none of them are so massive that they ‘break’ the universe," Chworowsky said.





