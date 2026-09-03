Huawei Watch D3 Adds The One Health Feature Rivals Can't Match

Like the previous D2, the Watch D3 has an inflatable blood pressure cuff band - Image: Huawei

Huawei has pulled the curtain back on its latest lineup of wearables, introducing further advancements into clinical-grade diagnostics and rugged outdoor tracking over the previous generation.





With the Huawei Watch D3, the watch integrates an ambulatory blood pressure cuff into its wristband, just like the D2. Unlike Apple and Google watches that rely on optical sensors to merely estimate BP trends , the Watch D3 employs an inflatable airbag and a precision sensor to capture accurate, medical-grade systolic and diastolic readings. Measuring 11.3mm thick and weighing 40g, the D3 is now slimmer and has a narrower 25.5mm strap than its predecessor, plus is available in Black, White, and Mocha Gold finishes.





Two of the colorways offered on the D3 - Image: Huawei



The Watch D3 delivers on-demand checks as well as 24-hour clinical-level blood pressure monitoring adhering to European Society of Hypertension (ESH) guidelines, utilizing quieter nighttime inflations to minimize sleep disruption. Newer additions include pre- and post-exercise blood pressure checks, a Health Glance feature capable of evaluating up to 11 health indicators in roughly a minute, and a Health Community tool allowing family members to share and track vitals. Backed by CE marking under EU Medical Device Regulation, the £400 device includes Huawei MultiPass, two years of hardware coverage, and Bupa Well+ health service access for early buyers.





Catering to adventurous athletes, there's the GT 7 Pro - Image: Huawei



In the same announcement at IFA 2026 , Huawei also showed off the performance sports-focused Watch GT 7 Pro. Looking more aggressive and athletic than something like the D3, the GT 7 Pro features a 46mm case paired with a 3,000-nit peak brightness display built for outdoor visibility.





Available in Green, Yellow, and Black, the smartwatch offers an extensive fitness suite, including automatic workout detection, trace-back GPS navigation, freediving protection rated down to 40 meters (partly thanks to the IP69 rating), and specialized metrics for cycling, skiing, and golf. Its battery performance is impressive—the company claims up to 12 days of average use, up to 21 days in light use, and up to 51 hours continuously in outdoor sports mode.





The elegant Watch 6 Pro - Image: Huawei

