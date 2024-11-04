Huawei Mate 70 Tipped To Arrive With Big Upgrades Before Samsung's Galaxy S25
Huawei continues to steamroll the competition this year with new models and innovations. No one can deny the wow factor (and commercial success) of the Mate XT trifold phone, which is essentially three phones in one (and at 10.2 inches fully opened, perhaps we should resurrect the term "phablet" to describe this thing). Yet, if you're not a fan of foldables, Huawei still has a Mate series coming down the pipeline.
According to a leak by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, shoppers won't have long to wait: the phone will be released sometime around November 19. The leaker says that the date isn't set in stone, but believes it makes sense considering how other smartphones from Red Magic, Honor, Oppo, Vivo, Redmi, iQOO, and Nubia will be launching in November, too.
When it launches, the Huawei Mate 70 can be had in Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and Mate 70 RS Unlimited Design guises. All except the RS will feature the familiar circular camera island, whereas the RS will have an octagonal type to differentiate itself from the rest. All versions look to sport four cameras, although actual specs for these have been sparse.
Prior leaks have suggested that the main camera will be a 50-megapixel variable aperture unit. The base model is thought to have an OmniVision OV50H 1/1.3‑inch sensor, whereas higher-end models could be upgraded to OV50K quad Bayer sensor utilizing PureCel Plus-S technology, similar to Sony LYTIA stacked sensor tech.
Under the hood, the Mate 70 is said to be powered by a new 5nm Kirin chipset with greater performance, AI-smarts, and power efficiency. A high-density 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery will contribute to the endurance and charging speeds.
When the barrage of Mate 70s drop (possibly) in November, the phones will mark the first time the company's in-house developed HarmonyOS Next will come preinstalled. Unlike previous HarmonyOS versions, Next isn't Android-based.