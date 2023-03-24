CATEGORIES
Huawei Exec Brazenly Claims Apple Will Cough Up Market Share In Wake Of New Phones

by Aaron LeongFriday, March 24, 2023, 10:03 AM EDT
hero Huawei P60 Pro back in hand
Talk about unabashed: one of Huawei's executives apparently said that the iPhone will lose market share after the release of Huawei's latest slew of Spring-time phones.

Yesterday, Huawei unveiled three new flagships phones, the P60, P60 Pro, P60 Art, and Mate X3 foldable (plus the mid-tier Enjoy 60). Perhaps in a fit of pride and joy—according to a Gizchina report—He Gang, Chief Operating Officer for Huawei boasted in a post-launch media Q&A session that its flagships will eat into iPhones share of the premium market pie. Not "may," not "should," but "will." Now, that's bold, even for a company as big as Huawei.

Huawei comparing

For context, the company touted that the Huawei P60 series possesses a 10-stop variable aperture (which lets in 191% more light that an iPhone 14) and super-focus night vision zoom lens (with 488% greater light input than an iPhone 14 Pro Max). While showing off the Mate X3, Huawei mentioned that it was thinner and lighter than the non-folding iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While the spec'd-out flagships from Huawei are impressive, it will be quite an uphill task to even make a dent in sales momentum of the leading brands. It might make a difference if Huawei was also offered in the US, but until the US administration and China/Huawei make up and play nice, we can only hope the best of the company. After all, who doesn't like some competition?
Premium segment market share 2022 vs 2021
Still, Apple currently holds 75% of the global premium smartphone market share, with Samsung second at 16% and Huawei a distant 3%. Note that "Premium" here is defined by devices costing $600 or more. Even if you account for the global non-premium market share, Huawei doesn't even appear in the top 5. In this scenario, Samsung leads at 22%, followed closely by Apple at 19%.

The P60 phones are expected to go on sale between March 30 (base, Pro) and April 7 (Art). The X3 and Enjoy 60 will be coming at a later date.
