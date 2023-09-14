HP Spectre Foldable 3-In-1 PC Aims To Replace Your Tablet, Desktop And Laptop





Microsoft helped popularize the 2-in-1 form factor when it entered the fray with its Surface products, and its hardware partners have been willing participants in the push to get these devices into the mainstream. More recently, however, there's been another push—towards foldable devices (mostly in the smartphone realm). Enter HP and its Spectre Foldable, a "game-changing 3-in-1 device" that makes it easy to switch between tablet, laptop, and desktop use cases.





HP is also billing the Spectre Foldable as the world's smallest and thinnest 17-inch foldable PC. Putting numbers to that claim the Spectre Foldable has a Z-height of just 8.5mm / 0.33 inches (roughly equivalent no a No. 2 pencil) and weighs a scant 1.35kg / 2.98 pounds. In addition, the Spectre Foldable is home to HP's first 17-inch foldable OLED display.













The foldable OLED display serves up a 1920x2560 resolution with touch support. It features VESA True Black HDR 500 certification with 500 nits brightness in HDR mode and 400 nits for SDR content, along with 99.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.







"Consumers are demanding greater flexibility to connect, work, and play for their hybrid lives beyond what the traditional laptop can provide," said Jo Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Consumer Solutions, HP Inc. "We are excited to introduce the HP Spectre Foldable PC, designed to seamlessly adapt to the various ways you want to work with its unique, durable form factor that pushes the boundaries of design and technology."













The result is an innovative twist on the 2-in-1 form factor that allows HP to pitch this as a 3-in-1 device. In terms of hardware specs, the Spectre Foldable houses an Intel Core i7-1250U processor (10C/12T, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB L3 cache) with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM (dual-channel), and a 1TB NVMe (PCIe 4.0) SSD.





Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 handle wireless connectivity chores. Users will also find a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB Type-C (40Gbps). These ports support USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, and HP Sleep and Charge.





Some other notable bits include "built-in AI for security, wellness, and gesture controls," a full-size detachable keyboard, up to 12 hours and 30 minutes of battery life from the 6-cell battery, 5MP IR camera, and quad speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen.



