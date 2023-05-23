A Firmware Update Bricked These HP Printer Models, Here's The Latest On A Fix





HP hasn't publicly commented on the issue, but in a message to security blog BleepingComputer, the corporation says that its teams are "working diligently to address the blue screen error affecting a limited number of HP OfficeJet Pro printers." Affected models apparently include the OfficeJet Pro 9022e, OfficeJet Pro 9025e, OfficeJet Pro 9020e AIO, and OfficeJet Pro 9025e AIO.





HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e AIO, one of the affected models.



If you did get struck with this bug, HP wants you to head over to its support site to contact its customer support team for assistance. You will apparently have to send the printer to HP for servicing. It's possible that HP may replace your device altogether, which is a tidy resolution indeed.





Top image from user Bennyboos on HP's forums.

