HP Unveils OmniBook Ultra 14 With Snapdragon X2 Elite And OLED To Challenge MacBook





HP is trotting out a bunch of new laptop and desktop designs (among other things) at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, one of which is its sleek OmniBook Ultra 14 powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chip. According to HP, it's 52% lighter than the previous generation, and 5% thinner than a 2025 MacBook Air 13 (M4).





It also packs a 14-inch OLED display with a 2880x1800 with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,100 nits of brightness for HDR content (500 nits for SDR), and multi-touch support, which is not something you'll find on any MacBook ( maybe down the line, though ). On top of it all, it bears VESA's True Black HDR 600 certification.





Buyers have the option of selecting from one of two Snapdragon X2 Elite processors—X2E-90-100 with 18 cores and up to a 5GHz clock speed, or X2E-84-100 with 12 cores and up to a 4.7GHz clock speed—or Qualcomm's newly minted Snapdragon X2 Plus (X2P-64-100 with 10 cores and up to a 4GHz clock speed).





Elsewhere, buyers are looking at up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-9522 memory and up to 2GB of PCIe 5.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage.













This all comes wrapped in what HP claims is the world's most durably slim 14-inch consumer laptop chassis with MIL-STD-810 certification for drops, shocks, extreme temps, and more. The system measures 12.25 x 8.49 x 0.42 inches and weighs 2.81 pounds.





Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 on the wireless side, with physical I/O options consisting of three USB4 ports (USB Power Delivery 3.1, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge) and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.





HP says the OmniBook Ultra 14 with Snapdragon X2 Elite/Plus will be available on HP's website this month starting at $1,549.99.

HP OmniStudio X 27 All-In-One With RTX Firepower









In addition to the OmniBook Ultra 14, HP annouced its OmniStudio X 27 all-in-one (AIO) PC with Intel inside. HP is pitching it as the world's first Neo:LED AIO PC with dual 100% color coverage.





This one features the latest Intel processors paired with a discrete GeForce RTX 5050. Other specs include up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, up to 2GB of PCIe 5.0 SSD storage, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 wireless connectivity, two Thunderbolt 4 with USB-C, three USB-A (10Gbps), a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 output, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an Ethernet port.





The OmniStudio X27 will be available this week starting at $1,499.99.