HP OmniBook 3 Snapdragon X Laptop With 2K OLED Hits A Low $449.99 At Best Buy

HP OmniBook 3 Snapdragon X laptop - Image: HP

Have you been waiting for laptops flexing Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X silicon alongside premium OLED displays to drop into true budget territory? If so, head over to Best Buy and check out the retailer's deal of the day, which slashes $150 off the price of HP's OmniBook 5, bringing the price to below $500.

HP OmniBook 5 With 14-Inch OLED And Snapdragon X Is $150 Off

HP OmniBook 3 laptop for a low $449.99 at Best Buy (save $150). That is certainly budget territory in the current market landscape, and it drops this system to $250 below the starting price for Apple's MacBook Neo, or $150 below if you qualify for Apple's student discount. Either way, that's not chump change. For a limited time, you can snag thisfor a low. That is certainly budget territory in the current market landscape, and it drops this system to $250 below the starting price for Apple's MacBook Neo, or $150 below if you qualify for Apple's student discount. Either way, that's not chump change.





Finding a laptop with an OLED panel for less than $500 is rare, but that's what you get here. As configured, this HP OmniBook 3 features a vibrant 14-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution (1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio) and 60Hz refresh rate.





Other key specs include:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X (8-Core CPU w/ dedicated 40 TOPS NPU)

Qualcomm Snapdragon X (8-Core CPU w/ dedicated 40 TOPS NPU) Memory: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

8GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD

256GB PCIe NVMe SSD Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (2x2) / Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E (2x2) / Bluetooth 5.3 Battery: Up to 41 hours and 45 minutes of video playback, 65W USB-C GaN mini wall charger included

Up to 41 hours and 45 minutes of video playback, 65W USB-C GaN mini wall charger included OS: Windows 11 Home As for the port selection, the OmniBook 3 touts a pair of USB-C ports (10Gbps data, Power Delivery 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 2x USB-A (5Gbps), 1x HDMI 2.1, and 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack.

It's a solid system all around, especially with the OLED display factored in. The obvious downsides are the RAM and storage capacities, so there are definitely tradeoffs. Still, it's a nice system.



Notably, Best Buy's deal of the day comes right on the heels of HP expanding its AI PC lineup with the OmniBook 5 that we wrote about yesterday . That also sports an OLED panel, paired with an Intel Wildecat Lake processor, and starts at $699.



