HP OmniBook 3 Snapdragon X Laptop With 2K OLED Hits A Low $449.99 At Best Buy
by
Paul Lilly
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Friday, October 02, 2026, 11:35 AM EDT
Have you been waiting for laptops flexing Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X silicon alongside premium OLED displays to drop into true budget territory? If so, head over to Best Buy and check out the retailer's deal of the day, which slashes $150 off the price of HP's OmniBook 5, bringing the price to below $500.
HP OmniBook 5 With 14-Inch OLED And Snapdragon X Is $150 Off
For a limited time, you can snag this HP OmniBook 3 laptop for a low $449.99 at Best Buy (save $150). That is certainly budget territory in the current market landscape, and it drops this system to $250 below the starting price for Apple's MacBook Neo, or $150 below if you qualify for Apple's student discount. Either way, that's not chump change.
Finding a laptop with an OLED panel for less than $500 is rare, but that's what you get here. As configured, this HP OmniBook 3 features a vibrant 14-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution (1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio) and 60Hz refresh rate.
Other key specs include:
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X (8-Core CPU w/ dedicated 40 TOPS NPU)
Memory: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM
Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (2x2) / Bluetooth 5.3
Battery: Up to 41 hours and 45 minutes of video playback, 65W USB-C GaN mini wall charger included
OS: Windows 11 Home
As for the port selection, the OmniBook 3 touts a pair of USB-C ports (10Gbps data, Power Delivery 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 2x USB-A (5Gbps), 1x HDMI 2.1, and 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack.
It's a solid system all around, especially with the OLED display factored in. The obvious downsides are the RAM and storage capacities, so there are definitely tradeoffs. Still, it's a nice system.
Notably, Best Buy's deal of the day comes right on the heels of HP expanding its AI PC lineup with the OmniBook 5 that we wrote about yesterday. That also sports an OLED panel, paired with an Intel Wildecat Lake processor, and starts at $699.
Speaking of Intel firepower, HP's own webstore lists a bigger 16-inch OmniBook 3 configuration with a Core 5 315 processor inside on sale for $439.99. It's an IPS display instead of OLED, but if you need or want to stick with x86 hardware, that's another budget option.