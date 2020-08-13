HP Omen 15 Comet Lake-H 300Hz GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Sizzles With $300 Discount





Back in early June, Hewlett-Packard introduced a refreshed Omen 15 which is available both with Intel's potent 10generation Comet Lake-H processors, or AMD's brawny Ryzen 4000 processors. Here we are two months later, and Best Buy is offering a sweet discount on the 15.6-inch gaming laptop.

In this case, the Best Buy deal is on a configuration with a Core i7-10750H processor (6-core/12-thread). Best Buy lists the regular price of this laptop at $1,449.99, but is offering a $200 discount bringing it down to $1,249.99. However, if you're a My Best Buy member (which is free to join), you'll see an "Apply Offer" checkbox (see below) which will provide an extra $100 instant discount. This takes the price down to a low $1,149.





The system is pretty well stacked with 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, 32GB of Optane Memory, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. At that price, you also get a 300Hz IPS display, although we don't know how many games are going to be pushing the limits of 300Hz at 1080p with a GeForce RTX 2060. That's quite a system for less than $1,200, so we don't know how long supplies will last at this price.

We should also mention that the Omen 15 features Bang & Olufsen Audio stereo speakers with HP Audio Boost, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201/Bluetooth 5 combo adapter, GbE LAN, and a 70.9 WHr lithium-ion battery.

If you don't see the discounted pricing above, you might have to take the extra step of enrolling in Best Buy's Student Deals program (which is also free to join) to get the extra $100 discount. According to Best Buy, this promotion is valid through August 23rd, or while supplies last.