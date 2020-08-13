CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, August 13, 2020, 11:42 AM EDT

HP Omen 15 Comet Lake-H 300Hz GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Sizzles With $300 Discount

hp omen 15 3
Back in early June, Hewlett-Packard introduced a refreshed Omen 15 which is available both with Intel's potent 10th generation Comet Lake-H processors, or AMD's brawny Ryzen 4000 processors. Here we are two months later, and Best Buy is offering a sweet discount on the 15.6-inch gaming laptop.

In this case, the Best Buy deal is on a configuration with a Core i7-10750H processor (6-core/12-thread). Best Buy lists the regular price of this laptop at $1,449.99, but is offering a $200 discount bringing it down to $1,249.99. However, if you're a My Best Buy member (which is free to join), you'll see an "Apply Offer" checkbox (see below) which will provide an extra $100 instant discount. This takes the price down to a low $1,149.

hp omen 15 4

The system is pretty well stacked with 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, 32GB of Optane Memory, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. At that price, you also get a 300Hz IPS display, although we don't know how many games are going to be pushing the limits of 300Hz at 1080p with a GeForce RTX 2060. That's quite a system for less than $1,200, so we don't know how long supplies will last at this price.

hp omen 15 2
HP Omen 15 Gaming Core i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 2060 (15-ek0013dx) $1,149 @ Best Buy

We should also mention that the Omen 15 features Bang & Olufsen Audio stereo speakers with HP Audio Boost, Wi-Fi 6 AX 201/Bluetooth 5 combo adapter, GbE LAN, and a 70.9 WHr lithium-ion battery.

If you don't see the discounted pricing above, you might have to take the extra step of enrolling in Best Buy's Student Deals program (which is also free to join) to get the extra $100 discount. According to Best Buy, this promotion is valid through August 23rd, or while supplies last.


Tags:  Best Buy, (nyse:hpq), hewlettpackard, omen 15
Via:  Best Buy

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms