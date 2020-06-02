CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, June 02, 2020, 09:54 AM EDT

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Ryzen 4000 And Comet Lake-H CPUs, 300Hz Displays

Back in late April, we got an early sneak peek at Hewlett-Packard’s brand new Omen 15 gaming laptop via the company's UK website. Today, HP is making the laptop official, and it will be available in both AMD Ryzen 4000 and 10th generation Intel Comet Lake-H versions.

Customers will be able to choose from Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 4800H processors from the AMD camp, while Intel offerings include the Core i5-10300H and Core i7-10750H. Up to 32GB of DDR4 memory is supported along with up to a 1TB PCIe SSD (or dual SSDs in RAID-0 if you so choose). On the display front, base systems (Ryzen 5 4600H) come with a 60Hz Full HD display. Ryzen 7 4800H processors come with a faster 144Hz Full HD display.

Interestingly enough, HP appears to be pushing the Comet Lake-H SKUs as the more premium machines, as they are available with 300Hz Full HD and 120Hz 4K UHD options not seen on their AMD counterparts. This disparity also extends to graphics cards. AMD systems come only paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, while the Intel systems can opt for either the GeForce RTX 2060 or the GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q.

The Intel systems are available directly from HP's website with a starting price of $909, and they will ship starting June 30th. Both Intel- and AMD-powered systems can also be found on Best Buy in configurations starting at $1,249.99.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16

For those that are on more of a budget, there's HP's new Pavilion Gaming 16, which features an uncommon 16.1-inch display and slots in between Pavilion Gaming 15 and Pavilion Gaming 17. Customers will be able to choose from 10th generation Core i5-10300H or Core i7-10750H processors along with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. 

The Pavilion Gaming 16 will also be available this month starting from $799.



