HP’s New Omen 17 Gaming Laptop With Ryzen, RTX And AI Lands At An Affordable Price
HP is expanding and refining its gaming portfolio of products by announcing a new Omen 17 gaming laptop as well as two new peripherals. The 17.3-inch laptop will house a QHD display with a 48-240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and IPS technology.
HP Omen 17 Gaming LaptopThe new Omen 17 will be the first in the Omen lineup to feature a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to Microsoft’s AI technology. HP remarked that laptop users will also benefit from the Omen 17’s AI-driven Omen camera and voice enhancer for improved audio/video experiences. HP has other AI-powered features, too: an exclusive smart transcription feature with the ability to take down notes from spoken audio, powered by Otter.ai.
The Omen 17 is cooled by the company’s Tempest Cooling, which HP touts as being able to keep the laptop cool “even during intense play" with its three-side venting and dual 12V fans. This will come in handy for those who choose the optional AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS in combination with the optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The laptop will be available in other configurations, of course, including AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 CPUs, and your choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4060 GPUs.
The laptop will be available to configure with 16GB or 32GB of DDR5 memory at 5600 MT/s, and up to 1TB of storage in the form of a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. In terms of available ports, it will offer one USB-C port, two USB-A 10Gbps ports, one USB-A 5Gbps port, one RJ-45 jack, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and conveniently, an HDMI 2.1 port.
The HP Omen 17 gaming laptop will be available for order on April 24, 2024, with a starting price of $1,3499.99.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core And Cloud MIX 2 BudsHP also announced the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core wireless gaming mouse, which can game via a high-speed 2.4GHz connection for up to 100 hours, as well as the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 Buds. The new Buds deliver ultra-low latency via the included dongle, providing a lag-free connection for seamless gaming across multiple platforms.
The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core wireless gaming mouse will have a price tag of $49.99, and is expected to be available in May at HyperX.com. Meanwhile, the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 Buds will come in at $149.99, and should show up sometime this summer.