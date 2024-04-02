AMD Stealthily Drops New Ryzen Mobile CPUs For Budget Gaming Laptops

Credit goes to WCCFTech for spotting two of the listings. We did some poking around and found four new SKUs, including the following models...

Ryzen 7 7435HS

Ryzen 7 7435H

Ryzen 5 7235HS

Ryzen 5 7235H





These are all based on AMD's Zen 3+ architecture, otherwise known as Rembrandt-R, but with the onboard Radeon graphics (iGPU) disabled—each SKU requires a discrete GPU.





Starting at the top, the Ryzen 7 7435HS is a 4-core/8-thread processor with a 3.2GHz base clock, up to a 4.2GHz boost clock, 8MB of L3 cache, a default 45W TDP (configurable from 35-53W). Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 7435H serves up the same specifications from top to bottom, and also uses the same product ID tray (FP7r2: 1100-000001507).





Moving down the list, the Ryzen 5 7235HS is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.1GHz clock, 4.5GHz max boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, and a 45W TDP that's configurable between 35-54W. Likewise, the Ryzen 5 7235H shares the same specs and product ID tray ( FP7r2: 100-000001506).





Given the shared specs between the H and HS models, you're likely to see these chips land in lower cost gaming laptops (H) and some higher end laptops and mini PC systems (HS), with the TDP adjusted accordingly. We're really just speculating, though. And interestingly, AMD's processor landing page only lists the HS models, though actual product pages exist for all four SKUs.





In any event, these could lead to some tantalizing laptop models, depending on where overall pricing lands. While initially intended for "premium thin and light" laptops, the Ryzen 7035 series is over a year old (since being introduced). Here's hoping we see some high bang-for-buck configurations emerge with these new chips.

