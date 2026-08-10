HP Omen 16 OLED Gaming Laptop With Ryzen 9 Hits A Low $1,425

HyperX HP Omen 16 OLED gaming laptop - Image: HP



If you have been looking to upgrade to a gaming laptop with a premium OLED panel without paying flagship prices, Best Buy is currently offering a significant price drop on a custom-configured HyperX HP Omen 16. It's the deal of the day with an advertised savings of $875. Just as importantly, the overall specs for the money look pretty solid on this deal.

HyperX HP Omen 16 OLED Gaming Laptop Is Best Buy's Deal Of The Day

HyperX's HP Omen 16 laptop with OLED display for $1,424.99 at Best Buy (save $875). The actual savings is probably inflated, but this is a nice price, considering the Ryzen 9 hardware, RTX 50 series graphics, and OLED panel. For a limited time, you can scorefor. The actual savings is probably inflated, but this is a nice price, considering the Ryzen 9 hardware, RTX 50 series graphics, and OLED panel.





Starting on the outside, the HP Omen 16 features a 16-inch OLED display with a 2.5K (2560x1600) resolution and respectably fast 165Hz refresh rate. It's also listed as having a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, a delightfully high rating ( especially for OLED), and is an AMD FreeSync Premium panel to boot.





Inside, this laptop is driven by an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor based on Zen 4. This Dragon Range chip features 16 cores, 32 threads, a 2.4GHz base clock, up to a 5.3GHz boost clock, 16MB L2 + 64MB L3 for 80MB of total cache, and onboard Radeon 610M graphics.





You won't need to use the iGPU, however, as it's also equipped with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 mobile GPU. That only gets you 8GB of VRAM (GDDR7), but it's based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture and opens up access to the latest RTX technologies.





Other core specs include 16GB of DDR5-5200 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive. Beyond that, you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 wireless connectivity, a single 10Gbps USB-C port, a 10Gbps USB-A port, dual 5Gbps USB-A ports, an Ethernet jack, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and HDMI 2.1 output.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 OLED Laptop Is $300 Off

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop - Image: ASUS



ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 that is on sale for $1,849.99 at Best Buy (save $300). If you'd rather go with an Intel foundation and/or want to more graphics muscle, then check out thisthat is on sale for





This one is several hundred dollars more than the HyperX machine above, but it's another OLED laptop (16-inch display, 2560x1600, 240Hz, 500 nits, NVIDIA G-SYNC) with a faster refresh rate, paired with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Arrow Lake processor (16 cores/16 threads, up to 5.4GHz, 24MB L3 cache) and a mobile GeForce RTX 5070.





One of the benefits of the Arrow Lake chip is that it has a dedicated NPU that is rated to deliver up to 13 TOPS for AI workloads. The GPU, meanwhile, still only has 8GB of GDDR7 (boo!) but it's a faster graphics chip.





Other key specs include 16GB of LPDDR5X-7467 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus support with MUX switch, six speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a premium aluminum CNC chassis measuring 0.59 inches and weighing a touch over 4 pounds (4.08 lbs).





Here are some more OLED gaming laptop deals: