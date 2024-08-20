HP Blitzes Gamescom With New Streaming Gear And Omen 35L Gaming Desktop





Gamescom doesn't official begin until tomorrow (August 21-25), but the announcements are already starting to pour in. Among them are a handful of new gaming and streaming gear from HP, including its Omen 35L desktop and the HyperX QuadCast 2 S, which the company is pitching as the world's first gaming microphone to feature over 100 LEDs.





Starting with the Omen 35L, HP is aiming for both style points and performance, as well as making upgrades a painless affair.













"96% of gamers prioritize performance when considering purchasing, 84% seek products that match their personal style, and 84% value the ability to upgrade and customize their rigs. By listening to the community HP delivers on all three with its new Omen 35L offering a premium customizable gaming PC. This exceptional device incorporates industry standard components enabling future upgradability while ensuring strong performance and flexibility," HP says.





Buyers can choose between an AMD or Intel foundation. Those opting for the former have access to a Ryzen 7 8700G or Ryzen 5 8600G processor mated to a B650 motherboard, while the latter affords buyers a choice a between a Core i7-14700F or Core i5-14400F with a Z790H motherboard.





The Omen 35L can be configured with up to a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and up to 64GB of Kingston Fury DDR5-5200 RAM (or up to 32GB of DDR5-6000). Internal storage options include both HDD and SSD options, and for the power supply, HP is offering up to a 1,000W modular model that's 80 Plus Gold certified.





HP says the Omen 35L with Ryzen inside will be available soon at Best Buy starting at $1,299.99, and while the Intel configs will be sold on HP's website starting at $1,369.99.













In what feels like it's been a long time coming, HP finally got around to releasing second-generation QuadCast microphones. The new QuadCast 2 and QuadCast 2 S feature a slight redesign with a detachable shock mount (compatible with 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch threading) and a multi-function knob to adjust gain, headphone volume, monitor mix, and polar patterns.





The QuadCast 2 features upgraded 24-bit, 96kHz recording and red LED lighting, while the QuadCast 2 S ups the ante with 32-bit, 192kHz recording and, as previously mentioned, a whole bunch of aRGB LEDs. As for the polar patterns, both support cardiod, omnidirectional, bidirectional, and stereo recording by way of three 14mm electret condenser capsules.





HP says the QuadCast 2 will be available starting today at Amazon and its own website for $149.99 (we're not seeing it listed at either place yet), while the QuadCast 2 S will release in November for $199.99 with wider retail availability (Amazon, Best Buy, and Target).



