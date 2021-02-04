CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, February 04, 2021, 12:30 PM EDT

How To Grab Metro: Last Light Redux And For The King Free For A Limited Time On PC

metro 2034
Back in late December, Metro: Last Light Redux was offered up as a free game download from the GOG Store. It was only available for 48 hours, so if you weren't quick enough, it's quite possible that you missed out on that hot deal. Thankfully, the Epic Games Store is giving you a second chance to grab Metro: Last Light Redux for the low, low price of free.

As we talked about before, Metro: Last Light Redux is a post-apocalyptic shooter set in Moscow during the year 2034. The game was originally released in mid-2015, but it still provides an exciting and immersive gaming experience. You'll be able to game along at 60fps, and the Redux version includes all previously-released downloadable content along with new modes and gameplay enhancements.

for the king epic games store

In addition to Metro: Last Light Redux, the Epic Games Store is also making For The King available for free. This game was released back in 2018, and features a dice-roll inspired, turn-based combat system. You'll trade in the realistic-looking graphics of Metro: Last Light in favor of more cartoonish graphics.

The Epic Games Store describes the game, writing, "Every playthrough is made unique with procedurally generated maps, quests, loots and events for you to tackle. Use Lore between playthroughs to purchase Weapons, Items, NPCs, Classes, Events, and more."

For The King can be played in a single-player mode, and you can even partake in a local co-op mode. As you might expect, there's also online co-op if your friends can't come over due to your COVID-19 social distancing regimen. And better still, this edition of For The King includes previously released expansion packs like Dungeon Crawl, Frozen Expanse Adventure, Gold Rush Un-Cooperative Mode, and Into The Deep.

You can go straight to the Epic Games Store to download either Metro: Last Light Redux or The Last King (or both if you wish). Both will be available for free until February 11th.

Tags:  Epic Games, epic games store, metro-last-light-redux, for the king

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms