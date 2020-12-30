How To Get Metro: Last Light Redux Free For A Limited Time, For Apocalyptic Gaming Fun





It's no secret that we love freebies here at HotHardware, which is why our ears perked up at the latest giveaway from the GOG store. Up for grabs for the next 48 hours is Metro: Last Light Redux, which is the sequel to Metro: 2033.

Metro: Last Light Redux is a shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Moscow during the year 2034. As if an ongoing civil wasn’t enough to contend with, there are also plenty of threats like a poisonous atmosphere and mutants that are ready to tear you apart. Here's how GOG describes the Redux version of the game:

This definitive version also includes all previously released DLC, adding 10 hours of bonus single-player content to the huge solo campaign. Fans of the original game will notice new features and gameplay improvements, including new melee animations, the ability to check your watch and ammo supplies on the fly, and new full-body player animations.

GOG announced the giveaway earlier this morning as part of its Winter Sale Finale, and you can grab it by clicking the following link. However, at this time the site is absolutely bombarded with traffic, so it might take a few attempts to get in and claim you free download. But you have the next two days to get the game, so you could always wait a few hours until "rush hour" calms down.

It should be noted that GOG.com is owned by CD Projekt Red, which is having troubles of its own thank to its disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077. The game was riddled with bugs and performance issues when it launched earlier this month, and CD Projekt Red is facing two class action lawsuits from investors as a result.