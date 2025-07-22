CATEGORIES
home News

Here's How To Get A Free Chevrolet ZR1 Skin In Fortnite's Summer Road Trip

by Alan VelascoTuesday, July 22, 2025, 01:31 PM EDT
unlock chevrolet corvette zr1 fortnite hero
The Fortnite community is hyped for the upcoming inclusion of the Fantastic 4 to the roster of available skins. In the meantime, players will be able to pick up a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 as part of the Summer Road Trip event. Best of all, it will be possible to get this car free of charge.

Players will have to do some in-game work in order to get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Epic has a variety of quests that players must complete, which are specifically associated with this reward. They include earning XP by playing within creator-made experiences alongside experiences marked as made “By Epic.”

These quests don’t ask too much of players; one is as easy as hitting the favorite button on a creator-made experience. Although, there is one wrinkle. Some of the quests require that players complete them while in a party with friends. So, it will be challenging for those who typically play solo. The community subreddit is probably the best place to find a buddy and finish the group quests.

unlock chevrolet corvette zr1 fortnite body

Additionally, there will be several other rewards up for grabs as players earn their way to the car. Some of the other rewards include “The Zephyr Song” Jam Track by Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Sunset Vibes Wrap, The Quack Axe Pickaxe, and a few summer themed sprays.

Of course, Epic isn’t passing up this opportunity for some corporate synergy. Players who earn the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 within Fortnite will also be able to use the car in Rocket League. Moreover, there are also quests available in Rocket League with rewards that can be used in Fortnite, such as the Hairpin Outfit and the League Balloon Glider.

The Summer Road Trip event kicked off on July 22 at 9AM ET, with new quests added every day through July 28. However, players will have until August 7 2AM ET to finish the quests and collect their rewards.
Tags:  Gaming, pc-gaming, fortnite, epic-games
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment