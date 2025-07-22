Here's How To Get A Free Chevrolet ZR1 Skin In Fortnite's Summer Road Trip
Players will have to do some in-game work in order to get the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Epic has a variety of quests that players must complete, which are specifically associated with this reward. They include earning XP by playing within creator-made experiences alongside experiences marked as made “By Epic.”
These quests don’t ask too much of players; one is as easy as hitting the favorite button on a creator-made experience. Although, there is one wrinkle. Some of the quests require that players complete them while in a party with friends. So, it will be challenging for those who typically play solo. The community subreddit is probably the best place to find a buddy and finish the group quests.
Additionally, there will be several other rewards up for grabs as players earn their way to the car. Some of the other rewards include “The Zephyr Song” Jam Track by Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Sunset Vibes Wrap, The Quack Axe Pickaxe, and a few summer themed sprays.
Of course, Epic isn’t passing up this opportunity for some corporate synergy. Players who earn the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 within Fortnite will also be able to use the car in Rocket League. Moreover, there are also quests available in Rocket League with rewards that can be used in Fortnite, such as the Hairpin Outfit and the League Balloon Glider.
The Summer Road Trip event kicked off on July 22 at 9AM ET, with new quests added every day through July 28. However, players will have until August 7 2AM ET to finish the quests and collect their rewards.