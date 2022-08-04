How To Collect A Flying Special Pikachu When Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Release
Pokémon has had fans trying to catch them all for quite some time now. The upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games will be the first to be open-world adventures in the franchise's history. They will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch once they launch later this year. With the new titles, players will have new Pokémon to capture, new ways to play, and a three-part campaign which includes the Gym challenge.
If you are looking forward to the upcoming installations to the Pokémon franchise, you may want to take the time to pre-order one or both of them. That's because those who do so will be privy to multiple Pokémon pre-order bonuses.
Perhaps the most intriguing bonus of picking up one of the titles before release is being able to unlock a Special Pikachu. This Pikachu will know the Fly move, which is usually not available to the electrifying Pokémon. It will also feature a Tera Type of Flying, which will adorn Pikachu with a "crown" of balloons when transformed.
- Boot up the game and go to the main menu.
- Choose the "Mystery Gift" option.
- Select "Get via Internet."
Once you have completed the above steps, your download should commence. You will want to be sure to unlock the Special Pikachu before Tuesday, February 28, 2023. At this time, this is the only way you will be able to receive this bonus Pikachu, unless you are able to convince someone to trade one to you in the future.
Another bonus from pre-ordering will be a special code for a gift pack of items called the Adventure Set. This set contains items such as Potions and Revives that can help new players along their journey. Unlike the Special Pikachu, these items can be bought and found throughout the game without having to pre-order. However, it is nice to have these types of items early on. You can find out more about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by watching the latest Pokémon Presentation that was posted to YouTube on Wednesday.
Are you planning on buying Pokémon Scarlet or Violet? Do you plan on pre-ordering one, or possibly both, in order to get the Special Pikachu? Let us know in the comments, along with which title(s) you plan on getting.
Top Image Credit: Nintendo/Pokémon