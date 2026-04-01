How To Change Your Dorky Gmail Username That You Created 20 Years Ago
Making this change is a simple process that involves navigating to the right section within your Google account settings. To accomplish this, do the following:
- Head over to Manage your Google Account.
- Select Personal Info.
- Choose Email.
- Tap or click on Google Account Email.
- Select Change Google Account Email.
- Pick a new and unique username.
Once you’ve made the change to your desired username, this is what you’ll use going forward to login to any apps or services offered by Google, such as Gmail, Photos and Drive. What happens to the original username, you ask? You get to keep it, and it will continue to work as a secondary Gmail address. It’s important to note that users will only be able to switch over to a new username once every 12 months.
While this feature might come too late for those who are already juggling multiple Gmail accounts, it’s still a great move that should eliminate a headache for many users. Having marvelsuperfan444 might be fine for e-mailing friends and family, but it isn’t necessarily the right option when listing an e-mail address for more professional purposes, such as a job application.
For now, the ability to switch to a new Google account username is only available to users in the United States, although it’s a good bet the company will provide this feature in more regions as the year goes on.