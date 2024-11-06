CATEGORIES
home News

How NVIDIA Overtook Apple As The Most Valuable Company In The World

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, November 06, 2024, 09:47 AM EDT
4070
A few years ago when you thought of NVIDIA, the gorgeous GeForce RTX graphics cards were the first thing that popped into your mind. In 2024, that has drastically changed for some, with NVIDIA overtaking industry behemoths such as Apple for the title of world's most valuable company. While GPUs are still the core business for NVIDIA, its bread and butter demographic has changed widely, from gamers to data center clients. With a market cap of $3.43 trillion, its rise to dominance has been extraordinary and rapid. 

The explosion of interest in AI on behalf of companies such as Microsoft have taken on a new gold rush age. OpenAI's ChatGPT is the best known example, being an impressive large language model hitting the mainstream.

The pace of investment is staggering, along with the deployment speed as NVIDIA CEO Jensen remarked about Elon Musk. NVIDIA has enjoyed a monstrous boost to its stock price, further fueling its reserves to keep the momentum going forward. Criticism of the actual usefulness and monetization of AI has risen, however. The current phase is heavy on investment, but companies buying these GPUs have not fully figured out how monetization of the technology will be fully implemented. 

nvidia gpu

The common denominator between Apple and NVIDIA is that both companies make products that people want en masse. While Apple is much more consumer focused, NVIDIA has grown with its data center business to larger companies. There are also more linked correlations between the companies that have a strong synergy. 

While Apple has for long avoided NVIDIA GPUs in its previous Macs in favor of AMD products, Apple has embraced OpenAI's ChatGPT to be integrated in its devices. Along with Apple Intelligence, this is its approach to an off-device AI that is already far ahead of anything it can do internally. The link here comes with OpenAI, which is heavily powered by NVIDIA's data center GPUs. 

So both go hand in hand, as the rising tide raises all ships regardless of competitive postmarks historically in place. Apple Intelligence has so far failed to wow its massive audience, with a slow rollout and run of the mill features mostly focused around writing and text assistance. 

That is the storyline of AI so far, a large investment initially being required before any significant payoff can be felt on the part of the end user. This is exactly how NVIDIA shines, however, as it is selling the shovels for the proverbial gold miners and profiting along the way. 

NVIDIA has not forgotten its core roots with gaming, however. At CES 2025, CEO Jensen will be the keynote speaker and expected to announce the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. Its dominance in the gaming sector is but a chunk of its total business, but still an important one. The data center market continues to be the reason why NVIDIA is the world's most valuable company, as outlined by NBC News recently. 
Tags:  (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:nvda)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment