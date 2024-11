How NVIDIA Overtook Apple As The Most Valuable Company In The World

The common denominator between Apple and NVIDIA is that both companies make products that people want en masse. While Apple is much more consumer focused, NVIDIA has grown with its data center business to larger companies. There are also more linked correlations between the companies that have a strong synergy.While Apple has for long avoided NVIDIA GPUs in its previous Macs in favor of AMD products, Apple has embraced OpenAI's ChatGPT to be integrated in its devices. Along with Apple Intelligence, this is its approach to an off-device AI that is already far ahead of anything it can do internally. The link here comes with OpenAI, which is heavily powered by NVIDIA's data center GPUs.So both go hand in hand, as the rising tide raises all ships regardless of competitive postmarks historically in place. Apple Intelligence has so far failed to wow its massive audience, with a slow rollout and run of the mill features mostly focused around writing and text assistance.That is the storyline of AI so far, a large investment initially being required before any significant payoff can be felt on the part of the end user. This is exactly how NVIDIA shines, however, as it is selling the shovels for the proverbial gold miners and profiting along the way.NVIDIA has not forgotten its core roots with gaming, however. At CES 2025, CEO Jensen will be the keynote speaker and expected to announce the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs . Its dominance in the gaming sector is but a chunk of its total business, but still an important one. The data center market continues to be the reason why NVIDIA is the world's most valuable company, as outlined by NBC News recently.