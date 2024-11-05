Tired Of Google? Here’s How To Make ChatGPT Your Default Search With A Few Easy Clicks
OpenAI announced its ChatGPT Search feature at the beginning of the month. The feature is available across OpenAI’s web, desktop, and mobile ChatGPT offerings, as well as being available as an extension for the Google Chrome web browser. However, anyone who wants to try out ChatGPT Search will need to have been on the original ChatGPT Search waitlist, or be subscribed to the company’s $20 per month ChatGPT Plus offering. Either way, here is how to make ChatGPT Search the default search engine in Chrome.
First, open up a Google Chrome web browser, and then locate the link to download the browser extension on the announcement page on OpenAI’s website. Once the link, “Download Chrome Extension,” is clicked, it will redirect and launch ChatGPT Search’s official Chrome Web Store page (or simply click on the image above to be taken to the website).
Now that the extension has been added to the Chrome browser, users will need to make sure ChatGPT Search is pinned to their ‘Extensions.’ This is done by clicking on the puzzle piece in the upper right hand side of the browser window, adjacent to the adress bar. Then locate the ‘ChatGPT search’ option, and click on the icon that looks like a push pin, making the icon turn blue (as seen in the image above).
Finally, type your search terms in the address bar in Google Chrome. If done correctly, ChatGPT Search results should show. If for any reason someone is not happy with ChatGPT Search results, it can be easily turned off as the default search engine via the Chrome Extensions bar, and clicking on “Manage Extension” before switching off the “On” toggle.