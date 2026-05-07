Mars Emergency: How NASA Engineers Remotely Unstuck Curiosity’s Drill Bit





Here's a small little reminder that space exploration is still full of messy, unexpected surprises. A sample rock nicknamed Atacama clung to the Curiosity rover’s drill for days before the Mars robot finally shook it free, giving its mission handlers yet another test of patience and improvisation.

Late last month, Curiosity drilled into Atacama, a rock about 1.5 feet across at its base, 6 inches thick, and roughly 28.6 pounds. When the rover retracted its arm, the rock unfortunately came up with it, suspended by the fixed sleeve around the rotating drill bit, which is likely a first so far for human space exploration.





Shake it off... Curiosity rover got a rock stuck to the drill on the end of its robotic arm



And yet, Curiosity and its team will keep plugging along , which is pretty much how the craft's story has gone so far. The rover landed on Mars in 2012 and has spent 13 years exploring the planet’s surface, surviving problems such as severe wheel damage caused by sharp terrain (solved with innovative wheel-driving tactics), drill system stalls, and computer memory faults (fixed via creative rerouting and/or software workarounds). Curiosity's original mission length was two years, but thanks to its robustness and ingenuity of its team back home, it will continue indefinitely.





Photo credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech