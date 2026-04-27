How to Fix an iPhone That Will Not Turn On after the Battery Dies





Is your shiny new iPhone refusing to boot after the battery is completely drained, even after leaving it plugged into a charger for an extended time? Turns out this is a somewhat common phenomenon, according to a growing number of reports by iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air owners, as well as what has been observed by a popular repair shop channel on YouTube and TikTok.





Apple iPhone owners who run into this issue report being unable to charge their device or even see a battery indicator on their display. Instead, all they get is a black screen. The common thread that ties all of the reports together is that this happens if a user lets their iPhone become fully depleted.





Normally, that wouldn't be an issue—just plug the battery-depleted iPhone into a charger, give it some time to charge, and you're back in business. However, there is a growing chorus of complaints among iPhone 17 and iPhone Air owners that this doesn't always bring their handset back to life, even though it should.





As far as I know, Apple hasn't confirmed any quirky battery charging issues with its newest iPhone models. Even so, anecdotal accounts of this happening have extended beyond Reddit threads and support forum posts into the realm of professional media and seasoned repair shops.





Pertaining to the former, Benjamin Mayo at 9To5Mac said he ran into this very issue on its iPhone Air after the battery drained to 0%. Mayo says he plugged in a USB-C charging cable immediately after his phone shut down, but even after several minutes of charging, it still would not boot or show anything on the display, just a black screen.





"After leaving the phone plugged in for a couple minutes to the wall, I tried the hardware reset button combination (press volume up, volume down, hold side button) expecting this to boot the phone into gear, and show the Apple logo. Still, the screen stayed black.," Mayo says.





He's far from alone. I've watched multiple videos about this very issue on Digital Doctor's YouTube and TikTok channels, including this one...









So, how you can fix this yourself if it happens to you? Mayo said the consensus in the various threads he researched was that putting the dead handset on a MagSafe wireless charger would do the trick. Some users report that they receive the same advice when taking their non-booting iPhone 17 or Air into an Apple Store.





According to Digital Doctor (one of the friendliest repair gurus on social media), using a higher wattage wired charger like one that is powerful enough for a laptop does the trick as well. And that's exactly how he's fixed multiple iPhone 17 devices that have come into his shop with a complaint of no longer charging.





if you run into this issue, try one of those methods before taking your iPhone into for repair.