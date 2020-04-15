CATEGORIES
Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Here's How To Claim Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection And More For Free On PS4 Today

Unchartered: The Nathan Drake Collection
Sony is gifting PlayStation 4 owners with a couple of free games, those being Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. The freebie offer is Sony's way of thanking PS4 owners for "doing their part to lessen the impact" of the COVID-19 virus by staying at home and playing video games during this time of recommended isolation.

"People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19. We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home," Sony stated in a blog post.

The free games offer is one of two parts to the Play At Home initiative. The other component is establishing a fund to support smaller independent game studios that might be struggling financially at the moment. To do that, Sony has generously earmarked $10 million to support its independent studio partners, and will be providing participation criteria and other information related to the fund soon.

"Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time," Sony said.

Journey

As to the free games, they will be available to nab from the PlayStation Store starting today at 8:00 pm PT (11:00 pm ET), and redeemable until May 5, 2020 at 8:00 pm PT (11:00 pm ET). Once redeemed, the games are yours to keep and play whenever your want. Furthermore, you do not need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to own them, you just need a PlayStation account.

This offer varies slightly in Germany and China. PlayStation 4 owners who live in either of those regions can claim Knack 2 instead of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, as well as Journey.


