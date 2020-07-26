CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaSunday, July 26, 2020, 09:55 AM EDT

HotHardware's Ryzen And Radeon Giveaway With Asetek And AMD Winners!

ryzen 3000xt cpus

A couple of weeks back we announced another HOT summer giveaway, courtesy of our friends at Asetek and AMD! Up for grabs this time around were a pair of Ryzen 3000X / XT series processors and a killer Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. Specifically, we had an 8-core / 16-thread Ryzen 7 3800XT, a 6-core / 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 X, and a custom Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT on the table...
sapphite pulse 5700xt straight
  • First Prize: AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
  • Second Prize: Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • Third Prize: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Well, we finally had a chance to let Gleam do its thing, sort though the thousands of entries, and pick the winners. So, without further delay...

HotHardware's Ryzen And Radeon Giveaway With Asetek And AMD
  • Gunar Schubert --  You win the AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 8-Core / 16-Thread Processor
  • Richard Riefkohl -- You win the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics Card 
  • Johnny Hendi -- You win the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6-Core / 12-Thread Processor 
Congrats all! You are the lucky winners! Please reach out to us via email with your contact / shipping info and we'll get the prizes shipped out and on their way!

If you didn't win anything this time around, don't sweat it. We currently have some big things in the works and have will have some really cool stuff to give away again very soon!

** Please note, this giveaway is for U.S., Canada residents only. The winner will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **
sapphite pulse 5700xt angle

Tags:  giveaway, AMD, Radeon, winners, ASETEK, ryzen
Via:  HotHardware, Asetek, And AMD
