HotHardware And Lenovo 2024 New Year, New Gear Giveaway Winners!

by Marco ChiappettaWednesday, February 28, 2024, 01:16 PM EDT
lenovo giveaway hero
To celebrate the new year, we teamed up with Lenovo to give away some fresh, new Tech gear! Well, the giveaway has ended and it's time to reveal the lucky winners!

We had three prize packs lined up for our 2024 New Year, New Gear Giveaway with Lenovo  –  1 (one) Lenovo Legion Pro 7 16IRX9H Gaming Laptop, 1 (one) Lenovo Slim 7 14IMH9 Intel Core Ultra Laptop, and 1 (one) Lenovo IP Flex 5 Chromebook!

legion pro 7 a
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gaming Laptop

slim 7 a
Lenovo Slim 7 Core Ultra Laptop

ip flex 5 b
Lenovo IP Flex 5 Chromebook

Jared Brown - You won the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gaming Laptop!
Jacob Cromwell - You won the Lenovo Slim 7 Ultrabook!
Frank Romo - You won the Lenovo IP Flex 5 Chromebook!


Congratulations to Jared, Jacob, and Franki! We hope you enjoy your new gear! When you can, please Shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!

** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tariffs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **

