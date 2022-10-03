HotHardware And Cheat Happens GeForce RTX 3080 Giveaway Winners!
Last month, we teamed up with prominent single-player PC games trainer site, Cheat Happens, to give away a total of five (5) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.
Cheat Happens creates cheats and trainers for single-player PC games. Trainers are programs that monitor and modify a game’s memory addresses and give users the ability to lock their health value and become invincible, provide unlimited ammo—you name it. If you're having a tough time beating that boss and want to keep moving, one of CH's trainers may help. CH's trainers are all tested virus free, and the site has a 4.8 rating on Google Business as the #1 producer of single-player trainers in the world.
The site has been in business for 21 years—almost as long as HotHardware—and has a strict no-multiplayer policy. Even for gray area games like Elden Ring, Cheat Happens only supports offline usage.
Up for grabs, were five (5) GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, one each for five (5) lucky winners! The GeForce RTX 3080 remains one of the fastest gaming GPUs available, built for immersive 4K experiences, and these cards currently retail for about $750 each.
Hot Hardware and Cheat Happens Present 2022 September Giveaway
We've had a chance now to let the Gleam widget do its thing and can report the lucky winners!
- Martin P
- Henri L
- Joe K
- Chelsea B
- Toni T
Congratulations to all of you, and we hope you enjoy the new GPUs! Stay tuned to HotHardware.com for the latest tech news, reviews, and future giveaway announcements, and don't forget to give some love to Cheat Happens for helping us make this giveaway possible!
** Terms and Conditions: This give-away is available globally, for 18+ entrants only. Employees of Cheat Happens and HotHardware are not eligible. The winners, if selected and located at an international ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with the contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. This promotion is void where prohibited. **