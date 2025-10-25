Hot Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 512GB Is 55% Off, Fire HD Tablet Is Just $25





Halloween is right around the corner, but if your idea of a treat is a delicious deal on a tech product, then get ready to feast on a couple of notable bargains. Over on Woot, the deal site that Amazon acquired a decade and a half ago, you can bag yourself a great discount on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip6 smartphone in a couple of color options, and/or a refurbished Amazon Fire HD tablet for dirt cheap.





Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip6 (512GB) is on sale for $549.99 at Woot (55% off MSRP). To be clear, these are brand new and never opened (or used) handsets, not refurbished models. That means they qualify for Samsung's 1-year warranty. Starting with the former,is on sale for. To be clear, these are brand new and never opened (or used) handsets, not refurbished models. That means they qualify for Samsung's 1-year warranty.





$799.97 (34% off). So you're saving right around $250 off Amazon's own sale price. This is also the version with 512GB of storage instead of the base 256GB model. If you were to shop the same handset on Amazon, it would set you back. So you're saving right around $250 off Amazon's own sale price.





We reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip6 last year and came away generally impressed. The compact form factor and bright, foldable OLED display stood out as highlights in our evaluation, along with the solid overall performance powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of memory.





The main display is a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2640x1080 resolution, while the folded cover display is a 3.4-inch OLED panel with a 748-420 resolution.





For taking photos, there is a 10-megapixel front-facing camera, and dual rear cameras consisting of a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization and a 12MP ultrawide lens.





The only real caveat here is that you're limited to the Min and Silver Shadow colorways. If either one of those do it for you, though, you can snag a still-capable handset at a fantastic price.













If you're interested in a tablet for pennies on the dollar, Woot is also your go-destination today, as it's serving up great prices on refurbished Amazon Fire HD tablets. Plus, you can take another $5 off with coupon FIREFIVE.





Fire HD 8 (2018, 8th Gen) for $29.99, which after coupon is a very low $24.99 at Woot. Yes, it's a refurbished model and sure, it's an older generation slate, but it's also a quarter of the price of the The least expensive options is thefor $29.99, which after coupon is a very low. Yes, it's a refurbished model and sure, it's an older generation slate, but it's also a quarter of the price of the newest version on Amazon ($99.99)





"These units have been tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional and include the same accessories and in box documentation as new device. May have small cosmetic imperfections associated with regular use and be repackaged and sold in a brown box," Woot states.





You also get a 90-day Amazon warranty, so even though it is a refurbished model, it's a relatively low risk purchase.





As for the specs, you're looking at a slate with an 8-inch HD display powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1.5GB or RAM. It sports 16GB of internal storage, which you can expand up to 400GB via microSD. And for cameras, there is a 2MP front-facing lens and a 2MP rear shooter.





Here are some more mostly refurbished Fire tablet and Kindle e-reader deals (prices quoted are after the aforementioned $5 coupon)...