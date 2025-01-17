HOT Deals: Meta Quest 3S Batman Bundle Is $50 Off, Samsung 4K Monitor 60% Off





Though we're only midway through January (and just scratching the surface of 2025), it feels like the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season is now a distant memory. Be that as it may, there are always deals out there, even now with holidays having already come and gone. We've rounded up a few that caught our eye as we head into the weekend.





Meta Quest 3S (256GB) bundle for $349 at Amazon (save $50.99). This is the more capacious model (versus the 128GB SKU) and it comes bundled with Batman: Arkham Shadow and a free three-month trial of Meta Quest+. If it happens to sell out while on sale, you can find it at Best Buy for $349.99. First up is afor. This is the more capacious model (versus the 128GB SKU) and it comes bundled with Batman: Arkham Shadow and a free three-month trial of Meta Quest+. If it happens to sell out while on sale, you can find it at







The Quest 3S ( introduced last September ) is one of the most affordable VR headsets out there, and this deal gets you more storage over the base model for not a lot more money. It's built around the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) as found in the regular Quest 3 and also features the same amount of memory (8GB).





Same goes for the 120Hz refresh rate six degrees of freedom (6DOF) motion detection. It does have a lower resolution (1832x1920 per eye versus 2064x2208) and smaller battery (4,324mAh versus 5,060mAh) but with regards to the latter, Meta actually rates the battery life a little higher on the cheaper headset (2.5 hours versus 2.2 hours).





If you're intrigued by VR, this is a great deal to jump in and see what all the fuss is about. And if it ends up not being for you, well, both Amazon and Best Buy have great return policies.













Samsung's 27-inch ViewFinity S8—it's marked way down to $169.99 at Best Buy (save $250) for a massive 59.5% (let's just call it 60%) savings over MSRP. Another bargain that caught our eye is a rather cheap 4K monitor, that being—it's marked way down tofor a massive 59.5% (let's just call it 60%) savings over MSRP.





$169.99 price at Amazon, which curiously has it listed as a smaller 6% discount. A look at its price history on Amazon (via CamelCamelCamel) shows it was selling for $419.99 as recently as last month before dropping way down, so maybe this is a permanent price cut. That said, it's available for the same discounted, which curiously has it listed as a smaller 6% discount. A look at its price history on Amazon (via CamelCamelCamel) shows it was selling for $419.99 as recently as last month before dropping way down, so maybe this is a permanent price cut.





Either way, it's an expensive foray into 4K territory. It's not really aimed at gaming with its 60Hz refresh rate, but it does have some nice features for productivity and content creation workloads, such as HDR10 support and built-in USB ports (pretty standard these days), as well as both HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.





Here are a few more random tech-related deals...







