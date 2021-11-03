Hot Deals: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X Dip In Price Ahead Of Alder Lake Debut

If you've been wanting to build a new PC this year but managed to put it off up to this point, your patience is about to be rewarded. How so depends on what you're after. Intel's 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs release to retail on Thursday (and some are up for preorder now), if you're wanting to build around the latest platform from Chipzilla. Meanwhile, some of AMD's Ryzen 5000 series ('Zen 3') are on sale.





Ryzen 9 5900X at (save $45.99). It's a stout chip on what remains AMD's latest generation CPU architecture. It features 12 cores and 24 threads with a 3.7GHz base clock and 4.8GHz max boost clock, along with 64MB of L3 cache. One of them is the Ryzen 9 5900X , which is positioned just one rung below AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X. You can buy theat Amazon for $524 (save $45.99). It's a stout chip on what remains AMD's latest generation CPU architecture. It features 12 cores and 24 threads with a 3.7GHz base clock and 4.8GHz max boost clock, along with 64MB of L3 cache.









Ryzen 7 5800X is on sale for Meanwhile, theis on sale for $386.99 at Amazon (save $62.34). The savings quoted are over Amazon's list prices, but in this case, you're still looking at a decent discount over the previous going rate. And for a chip with a solid bang-for-buck proposition.





The Ryzen 7 5800X is also based on Zen 3 and features an 8-core/16-thread design, with a 3.8GHz base clock, 4.7GHz max boost clock, and 32MB of L3 cache.





Both of these processors are supposed to come with a free month of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC , as Amazon is a qualifying vendor.





What about Alder Lake? A few of Intel's Alder Lake CPUs are up for preorder , all above the recommended customer price (RCP) for each SKU. That's not necessarily unusual, as the RCP is for bulk orders in 1,000-unit quantities. But for reference, here is the RCP for each SKU...