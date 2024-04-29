HOT Deal: Score A Sleek Space Black M3 MacBook Pro With 18GB Of RAM For $200 Off
If you're in the market for Apple's latest generation MacBook Pro, do yourself a favor and avoid paying the full sticker price. That's a sucker's game. You can often find the MacBook Pro with Apple's fancy M3 silicon inside for less than the MSRP, it just sometimes requires patience and/or shopping around. That includes the Space Black variant that is exclusive to models rocking either an M3 Pro or M3 Max configuration.
To wit, you can find Apple's 14-inch MacBrook Pro (model MRX33LL/A) with an M3 Pro processor, 18GB of unified RAM, and 512GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage on sale for $1,799 at Best Buy (save $200) right now. This isn't the first time that Best Buy has marked it down by a couple hundred dollars, but it's not always on sale.
This is the starting config that makes the most sense if you're in the market for a MacBook Pro and want to keep pricing under $2,000. Yes, there's an even cheaper config with 8GB of unified memory, and even though that will suffice for basic computing chores (surfing the web and hammering out TPS reports), it's offensively paltry for a system with "Pro" (short for professional) in the model name.
If Space Black isn't your cup of tea, you can also score this config in Silver for the same price. Other specs are available too. Here's a look at some of the systems that are marked down right now...
- 14" MacBook Pro, Space Black (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,799 (save $200)
- 14" MacBook Pro, Silver (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,799 (save $200
- 14" MacBook Pro, Space Black (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,199 (save $200)
- 14" MacBook Pro, Silver (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,199 (save $200)
- 14" MacBook Pro, Space Black (M3 Max, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,999 (save $200)
- 14" MacBook Pro, Silver (M3 Max, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,999 (save $200)
Also be sure to check out the open box offers for each variant. For example, you can bag the 14-inch MacBook Pro (Space Black, M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD) in "excellent" condition for $1,516.99, or even cheaper if you're willing to try your luck with systems in "good" and/or "fair" condition, which are on sale for as low as $1,445.99.
There are deals to be found on the 16-inch model too...
- 16" MacBook Pro, Space Black (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,349 (save $150)
- 16" MacBook Pro, Silver (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,349 (save $150)
- 16" MacBook Pro, Space Black (M3 Pro, 36GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,699 (save $200
- 16" MacBook Pro, Silver (M3 Pro, 36GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,749 (save $150)
- 16" MacBook Pro, Space Black (M3 Max, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $3,349 (save $150)
- 16" MacBook Pro, Silver (M3 Max, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $3,349 (save $150)
- 16" MacBook Pro, Space Black (M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $3,849 (save $150)
- 16" MacBook Pro, Silver (M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $3,849 (save $150)
Some (not all) of these configs come with an additional discount if you're a My Best Buy Plus member, which runs $49.99 per year. These range from an additional $100 to $150 off the sale price, netting you further savings of $50 to $100 (after accounting for the cost of the membership).
Finally, Best Buy also has a trade-in program. It's a bit limited in what you what products it accepts (the HP Omen Transcend 16 gaming laptop that we reviewed in December is not on the list, for example), but it's an option to look into all the same.