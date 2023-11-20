HOT Deal: Geekom Mini PC With Intel Core i7 Firepower Is An Amazing $400 Off





Back in the old days, towering desktop PCs the size of Mount Olympus were commonplace. Fast forward to modern times, however, and advances in technology have allowed manufactures to pack increasing amounts of firepower into pint-sized PCs. Enter the mini PC movement . To that end, we've secured some additional savings from Geekom on its Mini IT11 configs, which are already slashed for Black Friday.





Geekom's Mini IT11 PC is marked down to $474 in the US (down from $849) and £474 in the UK (down from ￡779). However, use coupon code hothardware25 at checkout to knock an additional $25 / £25 off the asking price, bringing the final tally to $449 in the US and £449 in the UK. To quote Nick Burns from Saturday Night Live's hilarious tech support sketches, "You're welcome!" Here's the deal—is marked down to(down from $849) and(down from ￡779). However, use coupon codeat checkout to knock an additional $25 / £25 off the asking price, bringing the final tally toand. To quote Nick Burns from Saturday Night Live's hilarious tech support sketches, "You're welcome!"





Only we're not being snarky. Our exclusive coupon code brings the savings to $400 in the US and £330 in UK. That's a big chunk of money. So, what do you get in return?













As priced, the configurations in the US and UK features an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11390H processor (4C/8T, up to 5.0GHz, 12MB L3 cache) with Xe graphics (up to 1.40GHz), along with 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB solid state drive. There's enough firepower on tap to breeze through general purpose computing chores and stay productive.





There's also room to expand the hardware. You can upgrade the Mini 11T with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage, plus there's a 2.5-inch drive bay that supports up to a 2TB SATA hard disk drive (HDD).





Wireless connectivity consists of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. As for the I/O, you're looking at 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2x USB4 ports, 1x SD card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x gigabit Ethernet, and 1x HDMI 2.0, i x mini DisplayPort. There's also a DC jack and power button rounding out the mix.





In the US, you can step up to a configuration with a 2TB SSD for $574 (after our coupon code), while UK buyers have access to a cheaper model with a 512GB for £374 (also after using our coupon code).

