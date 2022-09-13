Check Out These Smoking HOT AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Deals Ahead Of Zen 4





Amazon is serving up some dynamite discounts on AMD's current generation processors, and if you're looking to build a new PC or upgrade an existing one, there are several tantalizing deals worth checking out. They're not for everyone— Zen 4 is releasing to retail later this month, and you'll have to consider your goals and budget accordingly. Depending on your situation, there's nothing necessarily wrong with investing in current generation tech even with new silicon on the horizon. Let's talk about that for a moment.





We anticipate Zen 4 will bring the boom. If you're the kind who likes to live on the bleeding edge, needs the best performance available, and/or wants the richest set of features, it's best to wait for AMD's Ryzen 7000 series to see how things shake out. You'll also have an upgrade path by building around Zen 4, whereas Zen 3 has reached a dead end because AMD is switching to a new socket with Zen 4.





That's definitely something to consider. The flipside to that is it also means buying a new motherboard (socket AM5) and RAM ( DDR5 ), and paying introductory prices for AMD's latest hardware, if choosing to build a Ryzen 7000 PC.





Meanwhile, if you can forego an upgrade path or otherwise don't want to overhaul your AMD PC, you can snag a still-capable Ryzen 5000 series CPU at some of the lowest prices we've seen (and certainly well below launch pricing). Have a look...













Ryzen 7 5900X also stands out as a stellar deal. It's down to (save 32%), which is a great price for a burly 12-core/24-thread CPU clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.8GHz, with 64MB of L3 cache. Thealso stands out as a stellar deal. It's down to $387.99 at Amazon (save 32%), which is a great price for a burly 12-core/24-thread CPU clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.8GHz, with 64MB of L3 cache.



